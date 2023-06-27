NewLeftHeader

Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off 062723

Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Back by popular demand, the 25th Annual Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off was held Saturday, June 24 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church parking lot in Laguna Beach. There were five competing chili booths, including the Laguna Beach Police Department and the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

Local rescues included The Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Catmosphere, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, One Mutt at a Time and Friends of Normie.

The event’s beneficiaries were the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Blue Bell Foundation for Cats and LRE/CAF.

pet parade parking lot

Click on photo for a larger image

The parking lot at Neighborhood Congregational Church was this year’s site of the Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off

pet parade Emma Willet

Click on photo for a larger image

Emma Willet from Livel Real Estate with her pup

pet parade berkshire hathaway and judge

Click on photo for a larger image

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – with a chili judge in center

pet parade Chance Gail

Click on photo for a larger image

Chance Gail of Livel Real Estate with Birdie, second place winner of “Happiest Rescue”

pet parade blue bell cats

Click on photo for a larger image

Representatives of Blue Bell Cat Foundation

pet parade firemen

Click on photo for a larger image

The firefighters were cooking up some hot chili

pet parade Cooper

Click on photo for a larger image

LBPD Chili Booth, Rosie Santana with K-9 Cooper

pet parade catmosphere

Click on photo for a larger image

A kitten from Catmosphere

pet parade Sparky

Click on photo for a larger image

Three-year-old Sparky is an active dog owner’s dream – super smart, friendly, athletic and down for just about any adventure you’re into. He loves training games and has learned all his basic commands while at the shelter. All that’s missing is a loving family to give him the daily exercise, socialization and forever home that he’s so deserving of. If you are interested, go to https://puplagunabeach.org/adoption/.

Pet Parade Winners:

Category:

Most Gorgeous Senior (10+ Years)

First Place: Honey, Domestic Short Hair, 17 years, owner Blue Bell Foundation for Cats

Second Place: Ms. Wilson, Brussels Griffon, 11 years, owner Darlene Sularski

Third Place: Tucy, King Charles Cavalier, 12 years, owner Tom Brennan

Prettiest Female

First Place: Money Penny, Giant Schnauzer, 7 years, owner Cindy Edmonson

Second Place: Emmy, Border Collie, owner Nancy Lusk

Third Place: Coco, Mini Golden Doodle, 20 months, owner Time Coakley

Cutest Small “Baby” Pet

First Place: Cream Puff, Kitten, 12 weeks, owner Catmosphere

Second Place: Mikey, Shih Tzu, 12 weeks, owner Nancy Pooley

Third Place: Frankie, Shih Tzu, 12 weeks, owner Nancy Pooley

Best Costume

First Place: Rolo, Tabby Cat, 6 years, owner Elizabeth Roberts

Second Place: Pretzel, Chi-Terrier, 2.5 years, owner Colleen – The W Collection

Most Handsome Male

First Place: Prancer, Long Hair Chihuahua, 5 years, owner Jamie Crawford

Second Place: Kilo

Third Place: Bond, Standard Poodle, 8 years, owner Cindy Edmonson

Happiest Rescue

First Place: Luna, Rolo and Pretzel

Second Place: Birdie, Cattle Dog Mix, owner Chance Gail

Third Place: Rolo and Baxter - a tie

Grand Prize Winner of All Pet Contestants

Prancer, Long Hair Chihuahua, 5 years, owner, Jamie Crawford

Grand Prize Winner Prancer received the painting of the Pet Parade poster that was done by Debbie Carmen of Faux Paws.

 

