Water board approves $2M construction contract for reservoir repair project
By SARA HALL
A local water board unanimously approved an approximately $2 million construction contract for a repair project of a reservoir in the Temple Hills neighborhood.
The Laguna Beach County Water District board of directors (comprised of the five current LB City Councilmembers) voted 5-0 Thursday (June 22) to approve a $2.05 million construction contract with Crosno Construction Inc. Plans are to build a new 0.8-million-gallon reservoir and pump station where the existing 600,000-gallon Rim Rock reservoir is currently located at the end of Rim Rock Canyon Road, near 2095 Temple Hills Drive. The approved contract also includes a typical 10% construction contingency. Thursday’s action also approved a professional services agreement with Harper & Associates Engineering, Inc. (HAE) in the amount of $65,880 for construction management and inspection services.
This is one of three above-ground steel tanks the district owns and operates, explained LBCWD Manager of Engineering Bobby Young. The Rim Rock structure was originally built in 1961, he added.
During ongoing reservoir inspections the district performs, they have shown deterioration of the interior and exterior conditions, Young explained, both oxidation of the coating system and severe metal loss of the structure.
The original project included the reservoir as part of a two-tank consolidation and pump station relocation effort, which is still being considered and moving through the environmental documentation process. Since that process may take a significant time to complete, staff is considering the repair efforts in the interim.
The consultant hired for the inspections made several recommendations for improvements and came to the conclusion that the structure has come to the end of its useful life.
Inspection reports from 2015 and 2022 reveal that the facility’s current condition continues to degrade and is in a state of disappear, according to water district staff. The 2015 report identified and recommended that approximately 15 of the existing roof rafters be replaced due to visible metal loss and deterioration. In the 2022 report, staff recommended that all 60 rafters be replaced due to the significant metal loss.
Both the exterior and interior coating systems have reached the end of their useful life and need new paint systems applied, along with replacement of severely corroded metal structural components, replacement of corroded nuts and bolts, and filling or welding plates over excessively pitted areas, Young explained.
Water district staff worked with Harper & Associates Engineering for final design to repair the poor condition of the existing paint systems and include safety and health code features to meet Cal/OSHA regulations. HAE developed plans and specifications for the project, which includes repairing existing steel members and recoating the interior and exterior of the tank.
Rendering by Arcadis/Courtesy of LBCWD
A rendering of the western view of the existing location and the proposed Rim Rock reservoir
The district solicited bids from seven pre-qualified known construction contractors with excellent references for the work. Of those, six contractors attended the mandatory pre-bid meeting and staff received one submitted bid (from Crosno Construction).
The bid is approximately 11% higher than the revised engineers’ estimate, which used recent 2023 bid results from other similar projects for comparison. Staff reviewed the submitted bid with HAE and determined that the bid was responsive and found the bid items to be within reasonable cost for projects of similar size and scope, Young explained.
Wondering why there were no other submitted bids, LBCWD board member George Weiss questioned if staff knew the reasoning behind the lack of responses.
“Is that something we should be concerned about?” he asked.
They reached out to the non-bidding contractors and heard a variety of reasons, Young answered. Some were due to the tight site conditions and the difficult access road. Other companies cited a shortage of available staff and time during the project duration, he added.
“The challenges can be overcome, but they are overcome at a cost so (the bids) may not have been as competitive,” Young said.
All legitimate reasons, he noted, answering a follow-up question from Weiss.
Feedback from the non-bidding companies also indicated that schedules are still being impacted from shipping and material procurement delays and that general inflation has also increased the costs on several materials and labor items.
Proceeding with this contract, LBCWD board member Bob Whalen asked how long the reservoir will be out of commission and how the city can adjust and prepare for that.
They don’t have official construction scheduling yet, he noted, but rough estimates are of about nine months for the construction duration.
The varied terrain in Laguna Beach requires that the service area for LBCWD be divided into several pressure zones. The proposed project is located such that water supplies the 600 zone and can be pumped to the 800 zone. This area is serviced by two reservoirs that are fairly close in proximity to each other, the Rim Rock facility is just down the road from the Temple Hills 600 reservoir, Young noted. So this particular zone will still have reservoir capacity available.
“There are multiple supplies to this pressure zone. There is gravity storage through water storage tanks, there are also pumping connections and pressure reducing valves to supply this zone,” Young explained. “So there are redundant connections.”
The previous inspection report also evaluated the nearby Temple Hills reservoir and pump station, which was also determined to be nearing the end of its useful life.
According to the submitted environmental documents for the project, the reservoir along with some distribution piping will be demolished. Demolition would include removal of concrete, asphalt, piping, vegetation, and the existing reservoir structures and pump stations. Work would include jackhammering, excavation and vegetation removal using large equipment. The reservoirs would be disassembled and off-hauled from the site. Concrete, asphalt, excess soil from excavation, and other demolition debris will also be off-hauled from the site and deposited at an appropriate landfill facility. Fencing, the stormwater piping, stormwater v-ditch and the access road would remain.
Once the structures have been demolished and removal of all valves, piping, and appurtenances are complete, the site would be graded and prepared for the new reservoir.
The new Rim Rock reservoir would be a steel tank with approximately a 75-foot diameter foundation. The facility will be constructed to be consistent with the visual character of the neighborhood, and colors would be muted to blend in with surrounding vegetation. The existing fence and gate would be maintained during construction around the site and the property line after construction to provide security. The site would be secured with a manual lock. Native landscaping would be installed on the south side of the site and around the reservoir if disturbed during construction. The existing fence at the Rim Rock reservoir site would be maintained to provide safety during construction. Permanent manual lighting would be installed on site.
After construction is complete, it is expected the pumps would operate intermittently throughout the day depending on water use. Typically, the pumps would turn on and off on a daily basis, sometimes more than once per day. LBCWD operations personnel would visit the site each day to visually inspect site conditions and local facility operation. Operation of the reservoir and pump station would be remotely controlled by LBCWD.
The reservoir would provide system storage capacity to meet diurnal, fire flow and emergency water demand.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.