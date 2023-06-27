Council to consider master plans for fleet electrification 062723

Share this story

Council to consider master plans for fleet electrification, city playgrounds and also clarification on plastic bag ban

By SARA HALL

There are a number of notable items on the agenda for the Laguna Beach City Council tonight.

At tonight's meeting (Tuesday, June 27) meeting, during regular business and on the consent calendar council will hear and/or consider: Fleet electrification and electric vehicle charging infrastructure master plan; a committee request to prohibit all plastic film bags at grocery stores; amendments to the zoning code and the local coastal program related accessory dwelling units; a one-foot road extension request for a residential street in the Portafina neighborhood, and a service provider agreement for preparation of a citywide playground master plan.

First up during regular business, council will review and consider accepting the Fleet electrification and electric vehicle charging infrastructure master plan.

The recommended action also includes directing staff to procure consultant services to develop a multi-stage implementation plan to transition the city’s fleet to electric vehicles, including associated infrastructure and facility improvements, as well as a funding and procurement strategy, with the goal of converting the majority of the city’s fleet to electric vehicles by 2035.

If approved, the action will also direct staff to prepare a phased funding and implementation plan to install additional electric vehicle charging stations in public parking lots.

In June 2021, council directed staff to study the cost and feasibility of transitioning the city’s municipal fleet to electric vehicles. Staff developed a scope of work for the project and issued a request for proposals which council awarded to ICF in April 2022. The service provider agreement for the electric vehicle fleet and charging station assessment with ICF Incorporated, LLC, was for the amount of $74,888.

City staff worked with ICF over the last year to gather the data necessary to develop the plan, which provides a high-level scope and budget for transitioning the city’s fleet to electric vehicles, including an analysis of infrastructure needs, environmental benefits and potential funding sources (including grant opportunities). The plant also evaluates opportunities to provide additional public EV charging stations throughout the city.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee reviewed the draft plan and provided feedback in May.

“The transition to EVs presents an opportunity for the city to reduce its carbon footprint and demonstrate its commitment to clean transportation and sustainability. In addition to the environmental benefits, such a transition could result in cost savings to the city over the span of each vehicle’s useful life,” the staff report explains.

At the June 29, 2021, council meeting, councilmembers directed the city manager to assess the city’s current vehicle fleet and infrastructure and determine the cost and feasibility of replacing certain vehicles with electric vehicles. Councilmember George Weiss submitted the item for discussion about studying the possible replacement of all owned or leased vehicles in the city’s municipal fleet with electric vehicles.

According to the staff report for the 2021 agenda item, electric vehicles reduce emissions by up to 100 percent compared to gas and diesel-powered cars, they also require less maintenance, improve air quality, contribute fewer ocean contaminants from vehicle oil and radiator leakage, and provide quieter streets and neighborhoods. Electricity is also less expensive as energy prices are more stable over time.

Click on photo for a larger image

File photo

Trash overflows a bin and several plastic bags

During councilmember and committee requests, the Environmental Sustainability Committee and Councilmember George Weiss is asking council to consider amending city ordinance to prohibit all plastic film bags at grocery stores.

Council will review the ESC’s recommendation to determine if staff should conduct additional fiscal and legal analysis of the viability of the proposed amendment. If feasible, staff will return later this year with an amended ordinance to ban all plastic bags at grocery stores.

ESC members voted 8-0 on April 17 in support of an amendment to the city’s 2012 ban to clarify the “plastic” bags definition to also prohibit the sale/distribution of all plastic film bags, both disposable and reusable, at food retailers.

ESC member John Ehlers, who sits on the group’s waste subcommittee, brought the issue forward. In a draft document shared with the committee, Ehlers pointed out that plastic bags available at some grocery stores in Laguna Beach are made out of plastic film. They create the same indestructible litter as the plastic bags that were banned by the city in 2012, he wrote. They poison landfills in the same way and pose the same danger to wildlife, he added.

Disposable plastic bags were banned at the state level in 2016.

Manufacturers find a way around this ban through a technicality, Ehlers pointed out, by making them thicker and heavier so the bags qualify as “reusable.”

After full committee consideration to assess whether there is a “ecyclability gap” in the existing bans, the ESC identified a loophole in both city and state bans. Specifically, grocery stores are still permitted to sell plastic film bags under the classification of “reusable” as opposed to “disposable.” It is important to note that the term “reusable plastic film” does not necessarily imply “recyclable.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

Also during regular business, council will consider amendments to the zoning code and LCP related accessory dwelling units regarding design review and coastal development permits, as modified and approved by the California Coastal Commission on February 9.

Council adopted the amendments on Nov. 16, 2021. The code amendment repealed and replaced the city’s Accessory Dwelling Ordinance to comply with state regulations and be more flexible for ADUs. Council unanimously voted in support of the new ordinance, although there were some concerns, primarily about parking. Council previously reviewed an earlier draft version of the ordinance and made some recommendations to staff, it was then sent back to the Planning Commission, who suggested their own changes.

It also corrected clerical errors, modified time extension procedures for locally issued coastal development permits, and authorized administrative approval of modifications to discretionary applications associated with CDPs approved by the CCC.

The Coastal Commission approved the item on February 9 with two suggested changes: An update to the dispute resolution language to match the updated CCC procedures in the commission regulations document, which provides for more flexibility and extended timelines with respect to CDP analysis; and clarification that accessory dwelling units are only exempt from CDPs if the conversion is within a habitable area of the primary dwelling unit.

The updated language also would require review of all new development applications (including applications with new habitable space outside of a primary structure) to determine potential threats to environmentally sensitive resources.

Last up under regular business, council will consider a road extension and CDP for one-foot road extension of pavement at 749 Marlin Drive.

According to the staff report, the applicant is requesting to extend Marlin Drive from its northerly terminus by approximately one foot to allow future residential access at the site. Although the property is a legal building site, its building site status and legal access is derived from Alisos Avenue. If the requested road extension is approved, the council will accept a one-foot strip easement dedication for road purposes that would enable access consideration from either Alisos Avenue or Marlin Drive. Staff recommends that any approval of the requested road extension be made expressly contingent upon, and not be effective until final approval is obtained for a single-family dwelling, access and ancillary improvements for the subject property. Future proposed development of the property would be subject to the normal design review process and project-specific environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act.

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public), council will consider: Appropriating $140,000 from the Capital Improvement Fund and approving the same amount in additional payments to Caltrans for aesthetic upgrades to pedestrian facilities on Coast Highway due to construction bids exceeding the engineer’s estimate stated in the cooperative agreement; a service provider agreement with Community Works Design Group LLC in the amount of $139,160 for preparation of a citywide playground master plan; and accept a $24,000 donation to purchase two all-terrain vehicles for the Laguna Beach Police Department from the LB Police and Community Foundation and authorize the Mayor to send a thank you letter to the community donors.

The council agenda is available online here. Closed session will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Comments were emailed to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on June 26 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for them to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on June 27, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.