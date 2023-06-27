NewLeftHeader

Art-To-Go at FOA, Artists Preview Night on July 2 and daily starting July 5

The mission of The Artists Fund is to promote all Festival of Arts (FOA) exhibitors (past and present) and their work, provide career education through their professional development seminars and webinars, and enrichment grants – helping artists grow their careers. A top priority is helping artists experiencing temporary hardship due to unexpected circumstances.

Sunday, July 2

FOA Artists Preview Night and Vote for People’s Choice Art-To-Go artwork

Art-To-Go is a fundraising sale of originals donated by FOA exhibitors and sold to the public to support the Hardship Fund. Works are available to those attending the FOA Artists Preview Night on July 2, where everyone is invited to cast a vote for People’s Choice Art-To-Go artwork.

art to go three birds

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Artists Fund

“Three is Company” by Toni Danchik, one of the Art-To-Go pieces available. To view all of the pieces, click here.

The exhibit and sale is available to the public daily July 5 through August 27. New items are added weekly. All buyers automatically qualify for their drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. Early bird buyers invited; see it now at www.theartistsfund-foa.org/.

View the Exhibitor Yearbook

Fun Video Slideshow

To help introduce the FOA artists, The Artists Fund created their first Exhibitor Yearbook – in video format. It’s fun and easy to watch at The Artists Fund on YouTube. Free, run time is 2.5 minutes.

Exhibitor Yearbook

Among the top reasons art lovers visit Festival of Arts is to meet the exhibitors in-person.

art to go diane challis davy

Click on photo for a larger image

 Director of Pageant of the Masters Diane Challis Davy

Sunday, July 9, 5:15 p.m. Festival Stage

Clap for our Winners! Art-To-Go Best-In-Show Awards

To recognize the high quality of works donated to the Art-To-Go fundraising sale, an awards program takes place at the start of the Festival season. The 2023 awards juror is Diane Challis Davy, director of Pageant of the Masters.

“She is a perfect choice to tie-in with our theme All Together Now,” said Chris Brazelton, Art-To-Go committee chair. A presentation to Art-To-Go winning artists, including People’s Choice artwork, is Sunday July 9, 5:15 p.m. at the Festival stage. Publicity photos and a Champagne toast will follow at Art-To-Go. The public is invited, so mark your calendars now.

 

