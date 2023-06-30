NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Seniors nonprofit awarded FOA grant

Laguna Beach Seniors nonprofit awarded FOA grant supporting Gallery Q Arts Program

Gallery Q at the Susi Q was recently awarded a $2,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation to showcase and encourage the work of emerging, semi-professional and professional senior artists in Laguna Beach.

“We are so pleased to partner with the Festival of Arts to encourage the work of our town’s many gifted artists and grateful for this important show of support,” said Laguna Beach Seniors Executive Director Nadia Babayi.

Gallery Q’s initial goal was to showcase Laguna’s many older non-professional artists. Thanks to the Festival of Arts Foundation, generous major donors, and the support of local working artists, Gallery Q now welcomes visual artists of all ages and backgrounds.

At Gallery Q’s most recent artists’ reception for “A Visual Experience” (L-R): Gallery Q Arts Coordinator Judy Baker, Gallery Q Art Director Bill Atkins and Laguna Beach Community Art Project Board Member Faye Baglin

Gallery Q is professionally managed by Art Director Bill Atkins and Arts Coordinator Judy Baker. They present five curated exhibitions each year, often in partnership with local arts organizations such as the Laguna Art Museum, Community Art Project (CAP) and LOCA. Much of the art displayed is for sale, with a portion of the proceeds subsidizing the Susi Q arts budget.

Gallery Q is located in the Susi Q, home to Laguna Beach Seniors, a nonprofit that has enhanced the lives of seniors through programs and services that promote independence, wellness and community.

“We are grateful to the Festival of Arts Foundation for continuing their generous funding. The foundation’s donation makes it possible to provide beautiful gallery space in the heart of Laguna Beach for more than 200 artists annually,” said Gallery Q’s Art Director Bill Atkins.

All exhibits are free, open to the public, and feature an opening reception and conversation with the artists.

Gallery Q is located at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about Gallery Q and Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q, visit www.thesusiq.org or call 949.715.8106.

 

