The Plant Man: Fourth of July weekend 063023

The Plant Man: Fourth of July weekend gardening pursuits

By Steve Kawaratani

“Now and then it’s good to paus in our pursuit of happiness and just be happy.”

–Anonymous

I frequently have recollections about my father, Pete, sharing his views of America’s great experiment of freedom and happiness. Rather than constantly pursuing the right of self-interest, he practiced in doing what was right. Dad was a firm believer that being happy, if just for that day, would improve one’s outlook on a daily basis. Maybe his was a simpler time, but they were seemingly better times than the frequent discord and selfishness that pervades our country today.

Like my Dad, gardening makes me happy, as does sunny weather. With clear skies and warm weather predicted through the Fourth of July in Laguna, we can plan and plot our gardening to help enjoy the celebration in the garden.

Here are a few gardening pursuits to prepare your garden for the holiday weekend.

–Prune: Trim any overgrown branches on your trees and shrubs to help them maintain good health and look their best.

–Weed: Tackle any weeds that have popped up in your garden beds or lawn since Father’s Day. Your garden will appear neat and allow your plants to thrive with lessened competition.

–Deadhead flowers: Remove spent blooms from your flowerbeds and containers to encourage new growth and keep your plants looking their best. Water your plants adequately to ensure they are hydrated for the anticipated warmer days.

–Fertilize: Apply a plant appropriate slow-release fertilizer to promote healthy growth.

–Stars and Stripes: Unfurl your flags and banners to celebrate the holiday at home.

The Fourth of July isn’t all about gardening, barbecues and fireworks. It’s also about freedom, liberty and the birthday of our country. Happy Birthday America and see you next time!

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

