NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 52  |  June 30, 2023Subscribe

Save the Date: Laguna Beach charity to celebrate decade 063023

Share this story

Save the Date: Laguna Beach charity to celebrate decade of storytelling at 10th Annual Film Gala

With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H), a non-profit based in Laguna Beach, has announced their highly anticipated 10th Annual Film Gala, marking a momentous milestone in their journey of storytelling and impact. This fundraising event, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23, will be held at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach.

WMO2H’s annual film gala has consistently made a profound impact on thousands of lives in East Africa. For a decade, they have harnessed the power of visual storytelling to convey their achievements and amplify the unique voices of their community partners with a global audience, igniting compassion and driving change.

Save the Date Laguna Beach charity Verrett

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Paul Cook

Stan Verrett, renowned ESPN SportsCenter anchor and advocate for With My Own Two Hands, hosted last year’s gala, accompanied by his wife, Stefan

Adding to the excitement, the gala will be hosted for the 10th year in a row by Stan Verrett, renowned ESPN SportsCenter anchor and With My Own Two Hands advocate. Verrett’s dedication to WMO2H’s mission and his passion for the cause have made him an integral part of the event, lending his charisma and expertise to create an unforgettable experience.

WMO2H’s gala promises a unique experience to provide positive, global change from a local setting. The evening will feature red carpet photos, a hosted bar, an elegant seated dinner with hors d’oeuvres, an incredible live auction and the world premiere of their inspiring 10th documentary.

Under the night sky, the water-focused organization will build capacity within East African communities through essential necessities like clean water, nutritious food and income generation opportunities.

Save the Date Laguna Beach charity beneficiary

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Solomon Solz

WMO2H East African beneficiary proudly holding up kale grown in her community with access to clean water

Previous galas have been attended by individuals dedicated to making a difference, including philanthropists, community leaders, athletes and supporters of WMO2H’s mission.

Sponsorships are now available for this event, and tickets can be purchased starting August 10 for $225.

For further details about the event and exciting sponsorship opportunities, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.