Community Clinic adds more services

Community Clinic adds more services for a healthy lifestyle

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic has announced the addition of a registered dietitian to its staff. “In April, we specifically raised funds in order to provide our patients with customized nutrition plans and education about healthy eating and lifestyle choices,” explained Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director. “We’re excited to welcome Ana Salazar, MS, RDN, LDN, to our staff as the clinic’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.”

community clinic salazar

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Ana Salazar, MS, RDN, LDN

“I’ve always wanted to live and work in a small beach community. I’m excited to help the clinic provide more resources for maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” said Salazar. Raised in Venezuela, moving to Chile in her teens, Salazar excelled in tennis, earning a scholarship. At Seton Hill University, she played on the tennis team while earning her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics. A mentor impressed her with the connection between sports performance and nutrition, which marked improvements in her game.

Salazar earned a Master of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics with an emphasis on nutritional and physical performance from Saint Louis University. Salazar is also a Certified Personal Trainer through the American College of Sports Medicine.

community clinic ana and jorge

Click on photo for a larger image

Ana Salazar, MS, RDN, LDN, and Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and medical director of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Working closely with the clinic’s physicians and nurse practitioners, Salazar will evaluate patients’ nutritional needs and develop personalized plans tailored to their health goals. She will also provide ongoing support and education to ensure patients can make positive health choices.

“With Ana on board, the clinic is able to serve our patients better and help improve overall health outcomes in our community,” said Dr. Rubal.

If you would like information about the clinic’s dietary and nutritional services, contact Ana Salazar at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Visit the clinic’s website at www.lbclinic.org.

 

