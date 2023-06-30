NewLeftHeader

Preview Night at the Sawdust Art Festival 063023

Preview Night at the Sawdust Art Festival marks 57th year in Laguna Beach

The Sawdust Art Festival, a popular summer event, kicks off today, Friday, June 30. This nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach opened its doors this past Tuesday (June 27) for a private viewing of the 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival. The event welcomed more than 2,300 collectors, family and friends to preview this year’s 168 Laguna Beach artists and their incredible new work.

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Festival

John Barber's booth

The excitement on the grounds Tuesday evening was palpable as months of planning came to fruition, General Manager Tom Hartmann shared. “There is great energy around this year’s show. We are thrilled to create a magical experience for our guests, which ultimately supports the vibrant, local artistic community here in Laguna Beach. Come enjoy our oasis of art, music and food nestled just inside the canyon!”

Artist Carole Boller

Board President Andrew Soliz added, “A tremendous amount of time and energy has gone into our grounds and buildings this year, including a stunning new saloon remodel designed by Sawdust artist Jesse Miller. It’s truly an honor to be part of this historic art festival that touches multiple generations of families from across the world. I want to thank you in advance for visiting us and supporting each of our artists who spend an entire year creating beautiful art to share with you all. We look forward to seeing you and are eager to share our creations.”

Open daily from Friday, June 30 through Sunday, Sept. 3, the 66-day summer festival features the original artwork of local artists and makers, three stages of live music, complimentary art classes, unique demonstrations and special events all summer long.

Installation by Kirk Milette at front entrance

New to exhibit are 14 local artists, and collective booths by up-and-coming art students from Laguna Beach High School and Laguna College of Art + Design. Additional features include three new murals, an out-of-this-world art installation by jeweler Kirk Milette and a new concession Scoops on Tap that will complement offerings from the Sawdust Saloon. New mural spaces include the 50-ft. Harmonic by Tara Luther on Frontage Road, a selfie wall by new artist Lovisa Kjergrenn and a jovial backdrop to the Grill Stage by returning artist Tim Hahne.

Ceramics by Kenny Smith

Notable events this summer will include Sip, Talk, and Walk, an insider’s tour with artist introductions, demonstrations and a complimentary wine tasting every Wednesday at 3 p.m. starting July 12; a fashion show on August 6; and the Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction on August 13, which features the original work of Sawdust artists at a live auction.

Sawdust Art Festival is open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information on exhibiting artists, entertainment and art classes, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org.

 Tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.

For information on promotional OC Resident Nights, free County Days, special events and theme days, visit https://sawdustartfestival.org/special-events/.

 

