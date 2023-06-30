Festival of Arts Weekly Events FP 063023

Festival of Arts Weekly Events, July 5-9

Festival of Arts Fine Art Show Opening Day

July 5 – September 1

Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.

Courtesy of FOA

Summer Art Workshops

Summer Art Workshops

Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)

Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.

Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics

The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.

Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.

Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.

Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.

Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal

Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.

Weekday Nightly Music Schedule

Dates/Times: July 5 – September 1, Daily

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

Wednesday, July 5, 5:30 p.m., John Proulx Trio

Thursday, July 6, 5:30 p.m., Kleber Jorge

Friday, July 7, 5:30 p.m., Rose’s Pawn Shop (part of Americana Music Series)

–Wednesday, July 5, 5:30-7 p.m.

John Proulx Trio

The jazz scene is abuzz about singer, pianist, composer and recording artist John Proulx (pronounced “Proo”). His piano playing is hot and swinging, and his voice recalls the smooth, mellow sounds of a young Chet Baker. Proulx’s CD, Say It, on the ArtistShare label, features Chuck Berghofer, Joe LaBarbera, Larry Koonse, Bob Sheppard, a duet with Melissa Manchester and three string quartet arrangements by Alan Broadbent.

–Thursday, July 6, 5:30-7 p.m.

Kleber Jorge

Accomplished studio musician and renowned singer/songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Kleber Jorge has been captivating audiences for more than two decades. Kleber Jorge, who tours with Sergio Mendes and others, hails from a family rich in musical tradition.

–Friday, July 7, 5:30-7 p.m.

Americana Music Series

Rose’s Pawn Shop

Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $45 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For information, click here.

Kick off your weekend at the Festival of Arts with a salute to Americana. This series features some of Southern California’s most talented in the Americana genre, playing a variety of instruments such as banjos, guitars, harmonicas and more. Experience a fusion of different musical styles including folk, country, blues and bluegrass, all with a unique American twist.

With their fusion of bluegrass instrumentation and folk-rock amplification, Rose’s Pawn Shop have spent the better part of two decades carving out an Americana sound that’s as diverse as the band’s native Los Angeles. Their past releases offer a melting pot of modern-day roots music, shot through with electric guitar, fiddle, raw percussive stomp and stacked vocal harmonies.

Youth Art Classes

–Friday July 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Oil Pastels - Sea Turtles

Cost: $25 per person, per class

For Information on youth art classes, click here.

This youth art class is “turtle-ly” awesome! Using oil pastels, kids will learn to draw a tropical turtle in a swirling ocean while experimenting with color mixing and making patterns. With personalized instruction, they’ll create a magical design on the turtle’s shell that is uniquely their own. Join this memorable adventure in art, as your child creates a beautiful work of art they’ll be proud to show off. Open to children ages 5-12. Reservations are required. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. For schedule and reservations, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Adult and Teen Art Classes

–Friday, July 7, 3-5:30 p.m.

Vibrant Watercolor

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

For information, click here.

Discover the magic of watercolor painting at the Festival of Arts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter, their expert instructor will guide you through the techniques and principles of watercolor painting. In this class, you will learn about color mixing, brushwork, composition and various other methods to create stunning watercolor paintings. You will have the opportunity to explore your creativity and develop your own style while also receiving personalized feedback and instruction. Experience the beauty and versatility of watercolor painting. Open to ages 13 and up. Reservations are preferred. For schedule and reservations, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Wine and Painting Nights

–Friday, July 7, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 fee per person, per class; For adults 21 and up.

For information, click here.

Uncork your creativity this summer at the Festival of Arts. Enjoy a fun painting workshop, while surrounded by beautiful art. Learn easy step-by-step processes, as taught by award-winning artist Nikita Young. Beginners and all levels are invited – take home your finished masterpiece. All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. Reservations are required, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Weekend Youth Art Classes

–Saturday, July 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Ceramics - Tiki Heads

Cost: $25 per person, per class

For information, click here.

Get ready for a fun and creative adventure with our Ceramic Tiki Head class. With expert instruction, kids will learn how to roll and shape clay to create unique tropical faces. The class is a great way to introduce your child to the world of ceramics and encourage their artistic growth. Reserve your space early, these classes do fill up. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it. Open to children ages 5-12. Reservations required. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. For schedule and reservations, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

–Sunday, July 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Sculpture - Animals

Cost: $25 per person, per class

For information, click here.

In this class, your child will learn the basics of sculpting by creating their own animal from scratch. They’ll explore the different types of clay and learn how to use sculpting tools to create different effects on their sculpture. Continue the fun at home when you get to bake your creation in your oven, or come back to glaze next week. Open to children ages 5-12. Reservations are required. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. For schedule and reservations, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Weekend Adult and Teen Art Class

–Saturday, July 8, 3-5:30 p.m.

Ceramics - Tiki Heads

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

For information, click here.

Build your own tropical Tiki Head! Learn how to create and decorate with clay. Reserve your space early, these classes do fill up. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it. Geared to ages 13 and up. Reservations are preferred. For schedule and reservations, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

–Saturday, July 8, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Pints, Pinots and Prints

Cost: $80 fee per person, per class; For adults 21 and up.

For information, click here.

Create a beautiful one-of-a-kind print. Using a variety of colorful handmade papers and hand-cut relief blocks, students will learn the basics of monoprint and overprint techniques in this creative printmaking class. Beginners and all levels are invited – take home your finished masterpiece. All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. Reservations are required, so visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

–Sunday, July 10, 3-5:30 p.m.

Festival Masters!

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

For information, click here.

In this fun and engaging class, you’ll learn how to paint, draw and create like one of your favorite Festival exhibitors. Led by Festival Exhibitor Carole Boller, students will explore styles of art and gain inspiration from Festival artists to create their own masterpiece. This one-of-a-kind class is a can’t miss opportunity. This session will feature Festival exhibitor and mixed media artist Kate Cohen. Geared to ages 13 and up. Reservations are preferred. For schedule and reservations, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Weekend Music Schedule

Dates/Times: July 5 – September 1, daily

Cost: Free with $15 Festival Admission

–Saturday, July 8, 1 p.m., Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (part of Concerts on the Green)

–Saturday, July 8, 5: 30 p.m., Anne Walsh: Cinematic Gems (part of Wow…Can They Sing! Music Series)

–Sunday, July 9, 5:30 p.m., Mad Dogs and the Englishman - Music of Joe Cocker (part of Tremendous Tributes Music Series)

Concerts on the Green

–Saturdays, July 8, 1-2:30 p.m.

Greg Adams and East Bay Soul

Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $60 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

For information, visit www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.

Award-winning musicians perform live at the Festival of Arts Saturday afternoons at the Festival of Arts. Groove to the sounds of these living legends in a casual outdoor gallery setting that offers a memorable and unique concert experience unmatched in Southern California. The Festival of Arts continues to build on its nationally and critically acclaimed reputation as one of the finest outdoor art venues.

The sound of Grammy- and Emmy-nominated trumpeter, arranger Greg Adams is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. As a founding member of Tower of Power, legendary for his arrangements that made the TOP horn section a sought entity all its own. Adams and East Bay Soul bring together a sensational blend of Funk, Jazz, Soul and R&B in their own style that is “The Real!”

–Saturday, July 8, 5:30-7 p.m.

Wow…Can They Sing! Music Series

Anne Walsh: Cinematic Gems

Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating is available in the reserved section for $45 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For information, click here.

Saturday nights at the Festival of Arts are for the birds – the songbirds that is! Extraordinary singers from all over Southern California take the stage in this music series that will leave you saying “Wow – can they sing!”

Anne Walsh has been performing in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas for over a decade, and has headlined at such diverse venues as The Jazz Bakery, The Carpenter Performing Art Center, Spaghettinis and The Derby. Her sound? A sultry night in Rio, a sunny day in Brazil. Contemporary jazz, Brazilian jazz, The Great American Standards songbook and smooth airy vocals. New interpretations of classics presented from Sergio Mendes and Norah Jones to George Gershwin and Cole Porter.

–Sunday, July 9, 5:30-7 p.m.

Tremendous Tributes Music Series

Mad Dogs and the Englishman – Music of Joe Cocker

Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating is available in the reserved section for $45 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For information, click here.

The Festival of Arts brings to the stage some of Southern California’s most well-known tribute bands. Talented performers pay homage to music legends as they re-create popular songs. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply looking to enjoy great music, this series is sure to have you singing, dancing and reminiscing. Sunday nights are a blast from the past at the Festival of Arts.

Jason Feddy and friends pay tribute to iconic rocker, Joe Cocker at the Festival of Arts. Joe Cocker emerged during the Woodstock era and was best known for his unique, gravelly voice and his prolific, decades-long career. His hits included the 1970s cover of “With a Little Help from My Friends,” “Up Where We Belong,” “You are so Beautiful,” “The Letter” and “Feelin’ Alright.” Cocker fans won’t want to miss this performance, as Feddy brings together some of Laguna Beach’s top musicians for a loving tribute to this British singer-songwriter.