NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 52  |  June 30, 2023Subscribe

LAM adds more to the great line-up FP 063023

Share this story

LAM adds more to the great line-up for July

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances.

lam adds nuevo

Photos courtesy of LAM

Live! at the Museum, Quarteto Nuevo on July 9

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo

Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds still life

A Still Life Workshop at Pelican Hill on July 15

Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.

Bellissimal! A “Still Life” Workshop in partnership with The Resort at Pelican Hill

The first of two workshops led by renowned local artist, Jo Situ Allen, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum, all budding artists will enjoy a special family experience while creating a personal Still Life. Italian still life painting dates from the early 1400s and Italian artists were widely respected for capturing a passing moment called Natura In Posa (nature suspended). In this workshop, guest artists will observe an abundance of fruits and vegetables from the Pelican Hill kitchens as well as local and native florals and Italian ceramics. Working with a variety of materials including watercolor, graphites, colored pencils, pastels, and ink, every participant will make their very own multi-media Still Life work of art.

Fun, easy-to-follow instructions make this a must-attend summer arts event. No previous experience is required. Guests will enjoy light refreshments and the opportunity to take photos with the artist at the end of the workshop.

Location: The Event Lawn

Ages 8+ welcome. Guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Guests must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages.

This event takes place at The Resort at Pelican Hill: 22701 Pelican Hill Road South, Newport Coast. Adults: $95, Children: $75. For tickets, click here.

lam adds drawing

Figure Drawing - July 15

Saturday, July 15, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20, Non-members: $35.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds kleitsch

Painted Laguna: Now & Then - July 16

Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m.

Painted Laguna: Now & Then

In conjunction with the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, please join us for a fascinating look at past and present Laguna Beach through the eyes of painters. Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will connect and contrast Kleitsch’s century-old paintings of Laguna Beach with contemporary paintings by four distinguished artists from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association in an exploration of the evolution of the city and an artist’s relationship with their surroundings. Artists include Rick J. Delanty, Calvin Liang, Lisa Mozzini-McDill and Michael Obermeyer.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20, LPAPA Member: $20, Non-members: $35.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds Breiwick

Deanna Breiwick - August 12

Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Paysages Voilés (a plein air-inspired recital)

International soprano Deanna Breiwick and world-renowned pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding return to the Laguna Art Museum on Saturday, Aug. 12 to present an evening inspired by plein air art. This curated program, which translates to “Veiled Landscapes,” reflects the nuance of plein air painting through hand-picked musical selections. The repertoire presented will reflect this art’s relationship to nature, its impressionistic roots and the landscapes it captures outwardly, and the ones it evokes inwardly. This evening will bring to life the essence of why plein air is a treasured art in Laguna Beach. Members: $70 per person, Non-members: $85 per person. 

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.