Laguna Beach – A Look Back 070423

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: Pageant of the Masters

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

This summer, the Pageant of the Masters celebrates the 90th anniversary of the first presentation of “tableaux vivant” at the Festival of Arts with the theme: “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.”

In this undated photo, volunteers are be seen painting the seat numbers on the benches that will seat the patrons that will fill the Irvine Bowl for many years in the future.

Laguna Beach A Look Back Pageant of the Masters

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

Volunteers painting numbers on the benches in the newly opened Irvine Bowl, circa 1941

The first eight years, the Pageant had no permanent home, but Director Roy Ropp had a vision for a large stage in the canyon, with a Hollywood Bowl-esque feel. A land donation from the James Irvine Trust was reflected in naming the site the Irvine Bowl. It was dedicated on June 30, 1941, just in time for the summer Pageant. Initially, the first five rows were folding chairs set up in a “box” similar to the Hollywood Bowl. Over the years the seats and benches have evolved to improve comfort and viewing angles for the patrons.

In 1946, Ropp was not invited back, having burned too many bridges with the board. He did direct one more Pageant in 1950. Ropp died in 1974 and is still remembered as the “Father of the Pageant.” The Pageant would go on each summer for 74 more consecutive years until shutting for the COVID pandemic one year in 2020.

Although the benches you see in this photo are now long gone, plan to spend a beautiful summer evening under the stars experiencing Laguna Beach’s “Crown Jewel” – the one-of-a-kind Pageant of the Masters.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

