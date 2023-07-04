NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 53  |  July 4, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series 070423

Share this story

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series features Ed Steinfeld on July 20

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) announced their July 20 meeting speaker will be Ed Steinfeld, radio host and founder of the radio station, Voice of Laguna. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Steinfeld will be discussing radio and what drives entrepreneurship. He has worn many hats. He’s been a baseball stadium announcer, a stand-up comedian and a boxing matchmaker, (he helped Oscar De La Hoya start Golden Boy Promotions, the most successful boxing promotions company in the world). Then he took his experience and started his own boxing promotions company.

laguna beach Steinfeld

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBBC

Ed Steinfeld

But his passion has always been radio – that’s where he thrives. After a 40-year career in radio (interrupted by a 10-year retirement to test those waters), Steinfeld has built and started his own radio station; not a podcast, but a fully functioning radio station. Voice of Laguna is the brainchild of this most creative and serious fact checker with an entrepreneurial spirit.

Steinfeld didn’t just start another radio station, he started a unique radio station. With Voice of Laguna, he provides a hub for community, national and international subject matter and conversations, while appealing musically to the widest range of tastes ever attempted in radio. He will also be producing radio plays and live radio performances. He’s bringing back “real” radio, like radio back in its heyday.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.