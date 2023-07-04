NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 53  |  July 4, 2023

Laguna Beach first responders host National Night Out 070423

Laguna Beach first responders host National Night Out 2023 on August 1

Join the first responders of Laguna Beach for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Main Beach for a fun and educational evening. Learn about first responders and meet their teams.

Save the date – August 1 at Main Beach

There will be demonstrations from the Laguna Beach Fire, Police and Marine Safety Departments.

For added enjoyment, there will be opportunities to purchase food and Kona ice, and there will be music, face painting and games for all ages.

Put it on your calendar!

 

