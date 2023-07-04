NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 070423

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Enjoy the weather, the beach, the evening flyover, and leave the fireworks to the professionals at Monument Point

TJ headshot AugWell, Happy 4th of July. Here’s wishing you a day of enjoying family, friends, pets and more in a safe, safe way. There’s a lot going on around town and plenty of reasons to get out and about.

Of course, there’s the City fireworks show tonight originating from Monument Point at Heisler Park beginning at 9 p.m.

Now, if you think of heading up to Monument Point early to get a good vantage point, don’t…it’s a bad idea. Why? Monument Point will be closed ALL Day today, and around 5 p.m. the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for preparation for this evening’s fireworks show.

Other worthy reminders for the day: Don’t forget to look to the skies around 5:45 p.m., the Condor Squadron will be flying over Laguna Beach.

The Condor Squadron Officer’s and Airmen’s Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1965 by a group of WWII fighter pilots intent on preserving a piece of aviation history that in its day played an important part in securing the freedoms we celebrate today.

The squadron flies WWII, North American AT-6 airplanes.

It’s a wonderful reminder of why we continue to celebrate days honoring our freedom.

And, as usual, traffic will be heavy throughout town today, and probably even worse this evening, particularly with traffic leaving town after the fireworks show.

Here’s an idea for today, maybe give the trolley a try. The trolleys will operate under a modified schedule, with the Coastal Route running from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and the Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

The normal trolley schedule will resume tomorrow (July 5).

And one final note is that ALL fireworks are illegal always within the City of Laguna Beach. This includes the “Safe and Sane,” too.

The Laguna Beach Police Department, Fire Department and Marine Safety Departments will have extra officers working today looking for fireworks violations and citing or arresting those doing so.

Any member of the LBPD or the LBFD can seize any fireworks, and persons in possession of or discharging fireworks of any kind – including firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, roman candles, or anything that flies/shoots through the air – may be cited for a misdemeanor offense, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to six months.

And, if you see or hear fireworks in town, call the non-emergency hotline at 949.497.0701, and report information to dispatchers who will then in turn alert officers to the area of concern.

• • •

This is the week that things kick off at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. Tomorrow, the FOA officially welcomes their 120 award-winning artists.

Accordingly, “This professionally juried fine art show features a diverse selection of artwork including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry and more from artists around Orange County.

“Since opening in 1932, thousands have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival and many have their work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities and museums around the world.

“For a full list of the 2023 participating artists, visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery.”

The FOA runs through September 1, is open Monday through Thursday from 4-11:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

General admission tickets at $10 weekdays and $15 on weekends; students and seniors are $7/$11 and children 6-12 are $5.

Children 5 and under, members of the military and Laguna Beach residents are FREE.

Then, beginning Friday, July 7 through September 1, is the 2023 Pageant of the Masters celebrating the 90th anniversary since they first began presenting their “living pictures.”

If for some reason you don’t know what I mean by “living pictures,” you need to go! I promise…then you’ll understand.

This year’s theme is ART COLONY: IN THE COMPANY OF ARTISTS. It acknowledges the deep connections of the Festival and Pageant to the early artists who settled in Laguna Beach. It will also feature other memorable stories of artists assisting one another through cooperation and fellowship in vastly different eras and circumstances around the world.”

Performances are nightly at 8:30 p.m. For tickets to a performance, go here. Your ticket will also include entry into the FOA.

• • •

Also, remember that just down the street the 57th Annual Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is fully underway. Live music, classes, art exhibits, crafts, food and more.

The Sawdust is open daily through Sunday, Sept. 3.

For more information, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org.

Fair Game Joan Gladstone

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach artist Joan Gladstone proudly displays the back of this year’s Sawdust Festival T-shirt displaying her artwork, with some of her other works in the background

• • •

This Thursday, July 6 is the First Thursday Art Walk and Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will feature James Clay Garrison in their Concert Series from 7-9 p.m.

Their Juneteenth exhibit will also be featuring work from Allison Allen, Gerard Stripling and G-Ray Kerciu, open from 7-9:40 p.m.

• • •

Don’t forget, this Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m., Jean Stern will present a lecture on The Art & Life of Joseph Kleitsch. This highlights Laguna Art Museum’s newest exhibition, Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna.

Tickets are recommended, with museum members at $7 and non-members at $14.

• • •

Have you visited the Hortense Miller Garden Aviary Gallery Exhibition by Elizabeth McGhee called Garden Views? It’s on display through September 30th.

McGhee is an LCAD grad and a longtime Festival of Arts exhibitor, who used Prismacolor pencils to “capture images inspired by the garden and home of Hortense Miller.”

Fair Game green background and yellow flowers SNL 7.4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

LCAD grad and local artist Elizabeth McGhee has her works of the gardens on display throughout the summer

And, if you enjoy her work, mark down Saturday, Aug. 5, when she’ll lead a workshop at the garden. Reservations are required and will open via the website at www.hortensemillergarden.org in mid-July.

So, what is the Hortense Miller Garden?

“This hidden Laguna Gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen unique trails and a pristine mid-century modern home built by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. It’s tucked under towering Canary Pines, planted as one-gallon specimens. There are over 600 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The walls of glass in the home offer breathtaking ocean and canyon views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, fitting of a true Laguna artist.”

The public may visit the Hortense Miller Garden on most Saturdays and one or two Thursdays a month at 9:45 a.m.

 

