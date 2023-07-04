NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 53  |  July 4, 2023Subscribe

Festival of Arts preview 070423

Share this story

Festival of Arts preview

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Sunday evening (July 2), art lovers got a sneak peek at the work of more than 100 artists at the 2023 Festival of Arts. Look for the full story in our July 11 edition (as told by Nancy Carpenter) of the glorious and gifted exhibitors.

Festival of Arts entrance

Click on photo for a larger image

Let the fun begin! FOA opens tomorrow (July 5) and runs through September 1

Festival of Parlette

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Casey Parlette (second from right) and friends celebrate another year of FOA

Festival of crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Attendees mix and mingle

Festival of Susan

Click on photo for a larger image

Susan Hoehn’s booth 

Festival of OKeefes

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Allison and Pamela O’Keefe wait for friends

For more information on FOA, go to www.foapom.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.