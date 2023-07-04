LAM adds more to the great line-up for July
Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances and kid's summer camps.
Photos courtesy of LAM
Live! at the Museum, Quarteto Nuevo on July 9
–Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.
Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo
Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.
Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.
For tickets, click here.
A Still Life Workshop at Pelican Hill on July 15
–Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.
Bellissimal! A “Still Life” Workshop in partnership with The Resort at Pelican Hill
The first of two workshops led by renowned local artist, Jo Situ Allen, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum, all budding artists will enjoy a special family experience while creating a personal Still Life. Italian still life painting dates from the early 1400s and Italian artists were widely respected for capturing a passing moment called Natura In Posa (nature suspended). In this workshop, guest artists will observe an abundance of fruits and vegetables from the Pelican Hill kitchens as well as local and native florals and Italian ceramics. Working with a variety of materials including watercolor, graphites, colored pencils, pastels, and ink, every participant will make their very own multi-media Still Life work of art.
Fun, easy-to-follow instructions make this a must-attend summer arts event. No previous experience is required. Guests will enjoy light refreshments and the opportunity to take photos with the artist at the end of the workshop.
Location: The Event Lawn
Ages 8+ welcome. Guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Guests must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages.
This event takes place at The Resort at Pelican Hill: 22701 Pelican Hill Road South, Newport Coast. Adults: $95, Children: $75. For tickets, click here.
Figure Drawing - July 15
–Saturday, July 15, 4-7 p.m.
Art Workshop: Figure Drawing
Taking inspiration from the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20, Non-members: $35.
For tickets, click here.
Painted Laguna: Now & Then - July 16
–Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m.
Painted Laguna: Now & Then
In conjunction with the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, please join us for a fascinating look at past and present Laguna Beach through the eyes of painters. Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will connect and contrast Kleitsch’s century-old paintings of Laguna Beach with contemporary paintings by four distinguished artists from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association in an exploration of the evolution of the city and an artist’s relationship with their surroundings. Artists include Rick J. Delanty, Calvin Liang, Lisa Mozzini-McDill and Michael Obermeyer.
Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20, LPAPA Member: $20, Non-members: $35.
For tickets, click here.
Curating Creativity Summer Camp - July 17-21
–Monday-Friday, July 17-21, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each day
Curating Creativity Summer Camp
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how exhibitions come to life. Kids become the artists, curators and art handlers as they explore the exciting world of Art Exhibitions. Taught by the education staff with special visits from other museum employees, kids will experience the museum in a new way while finding their own creative voice.
Details
–This session is for ages 6-12 only.
–Camps run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
–A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches.
Pricing and Cancellations
–$280 for members
–$350 for non-members
–$220 for members registering two or more children (each)
–$300 for members registering two or more children (each)
–Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session.
To register, click here.
“Another” - Storytime, July 22
–Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m.
Storytime Saturday - Another by Christian Robinson
Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for a special Storytime and art-making experience honoring the history and traditions of Juneteenth. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.
This Month’s Session
Storytime featuring Another by Christian Robinson with an in-gallery exploration activity and an art-making activity that sparks creativity and imagination. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.
For tickets, click here.
All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.
New Moms at the Museum - July 26
–Wednesday, July 26, 9-10:30 a.m.
New Moms at the Museum
Join the inaugural launch of the New Moms at the museum group on Wednesday, July 26 at the Laguna Art Museum. Come meet new moms and insightful professionals surrounded by an electric mix of California art.
The monthly meet-up will be a blend of education, information and socialization with an artistic element. It will start with an introduction of a featured piece of art by museum staff, then three quick tips for third- and fourth-trimester moms from industry professionals such as pediatricians, midwives, doulas and newborn care specialists. The last 45 minutes are for you to meet and mingle.
During your free time, there will be a live art exhibition of abdominal wrapping and an art corner should you feel moved to be creative.
Bring a yoga mat to lie your baby on and a comfy blanket for extra warmth, as it can get chilly in the museum. Due to the meet-up being held at the museum, this gathering is for babies, age zero (pregnant) to four months.
This group is not only for new moms, but also for new dads.
A tasty morsel and beverage will be provided.
There will be an informational sheet for you to take home.
Parents are welcome to stay and browse the gallery afterward.
Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.
Children under 12: Free.
For tickets, click here.
Teen Night: Y2K - July 28
–Friday, July 28, 7-9 p.m.
Teen Night: Y2K
Go back in time with a Y2K themed Teen Night at Laguna Art Museum! Enjoy a night full of music, media and art experiences that celebrate the nostalgia of the 2000s. Themed outfits are encouraged, so grab those butterfly clips and bucket hats and bring your BFFs to LAM!
Food and light refreshments will be provided.
Advance tickets recommended. Youth 13-17. Cost: $9.
For tickets, click here.
Game Night - July 29
–Saturday, July 29, 6-9 p.m.
LAM Game Night
Join a fun-filled evening with games, music and refreshments. From classic boardgames to oversized games, this event has something for the whole family. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult.
Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.
Children 12 and under: Free.
For tickets, click here.
Cruisin’ California Summer Camp - August 7-11
–Monday-Friday, August 7-11, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., each day
Cruising California Summer Camp
Buckle up and explore the art of the California regions. Kids will engage in fun art-making projects that celebrate the diversity and beauty of California. Full of exciting dress-up days and engaging movement during in-gallery activities, this camp is the kids’ destination for the summer.
Details
–This session is for ages 6-12 only.
–Camps run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
–A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches.
Pricing and Cancellations
–$280 for members
–$350 for non-members
–$220 for members registering two or more children (each)
–$300 for members registering two or more children (each)
Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session.
To register, click here.
Deanna Breiwick - August 12
–Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Paysages Voilés (a plein air-inspired recital)
International soprano Deanna Breiwick and world-renowned pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding return to the Laguna Art Museum on Saturday, Aug. 12 to present an evening inspired by plein air art. This curated program, which translates to “Veiled Landscapes,” reflects the nuance of plein air painting through hand-picked musical selections. The repertoire presented will reflect this art’s relationship to nature, its impressionistic roots and the landscapes it captures outwardly, and the ones it evokes inwardly. This evening will bring to life the essence of why plein air is a treasured art in Laguna Beach. Members: $70 per person, Non-members: $85 per person.
For tickets, click here.
For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.