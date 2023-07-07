A celebration of nature: Explore this year’s Sawdust Art Festival through the lens of our natural world
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
“Designs rooted in nature” might be the unifying theme among many of the exhibitions at this year’s Sawdust Festival. Wandering the labyrinth of aisles, talking to both new artists and old, nature and its many wonders shows itself in booth after booth. Laguna’s physical beauty inspires many of these artists. But others find muses in nearby forests, deserts or even old copper mines.
I sat down with several exhibitors across a variety of mediums to learn how nature influences their work, and what visitors might expect to see this summer. Here are a few of those highlights.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photographer Mary Church’s platinum palladium prints showcase Yosemite’s landscapes, majestic trees and other nature-inspired scenes. Find her work in Booth 234 or learn more here.
Biophilic furniture designs by Dylan Howard
Dylan Howard grew up in the Midwest where he spent his childhood engaged with nature. “I built treehouses and snow forts. Creating something from my surroundings quickly became my favorite way to pass the time,” he said.
Howard sought to turn his childhood passions into a career. At the Art Institute of Chicago, he studied furniture design and sculpture, focusing on historical examples of biophilic – or nature-forward – architecture. The tradition dates back thousands of years and includes the horticultural practices of bonsai, topiary and other arbor sculptural designs.
“In 2016, I had the amazing opportunity to apprentice under Gavin Munro, a UK-based artist growing furniture by shaping living trees into functional forms,” Howard said. “His life and work have been a huge inspiration to me and ultimately led me to follow my heart and pursue a design practice deeply rooted in nature and resourcefulness.”
In a sudden and unexpected life change, Howard moved to Laguna Beach two years ago. “It quickly became a place I call home and the launchpad for my largest creative undertaking yet, a local furniture store in which every piece is made from trees in the local environment and in conjunction with the local community,” Howard said.
To reflect his ecological approach and minimize his carbon footprint, Howard locally sources his materials from trees that would otherwise be sent to landfills and uses a solar-powered kiln to dry and sterilize the wood. He then carves the wood into one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture.
“As a relatively new resident of Laguna Beach, I couldn’t be more excited to share my design vocabulary with the public for the first time at this year’s Sawdust Festival.”
Howard’s current exhibit includes mirrors, planters, tables and benches. He works with clients on customized pieces, even utilizing their own trees to transform them into original keepsakes. “I want to provide people with a story,” he said. “A piece of their own history they can continue to live with.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Wood sculptor Dylan Arthur Howard applies an ecological mindset to his designs. Find his work in Booth 416, or learn more here.
Landscape architect and artist Lovisa Kjerrgren focuses on nature’s intricate details
First-time Sawdust exhibitor Lovisa Kjerrgren grew up in Stockholm, Sweden. Since living in Laguna, she’s made a career as a landscape architect, coming to appreciate the flora and fauna in the desert regions of the southwestern United States.
While Kjerrgren sought out the stability of an architectural career, art has always been a significant part of her life. “I’ve reached a point when I want to invest more time in that part of myself,” she said. “These past seven years have disappeared, and I’ve asked myself, what else do I want to explore?”
Landscape design has given Kjerrgren an appreciation for nature and its varied scales, from the macro to the micro. The work she’s done professionally often crosses over into her art. “We get captivated by these grand vistas of the ocean or the desert,” she said. “But if you look close, there’s so much detail and intricacy to dive into.” That detail is reflected in each of Kjerrgren’s acrylic paintings.
Click open story button to continue reading…
Becoming Sand, the largest piece in Kjerrgren’s exhibition, depicts fragments of the beach. “Even symbolically, things are becoming and things are falling apart. The cycle of that interests me,” she said. “I feel drawn to that as a theme in my work, and as a human too. You grow and, as you get older, you understand that time is limited. How do you want to spend your time?”
For Kjerrgren, there’s also a fascination for the form and detail of the desert. That desolate landscape can seem plain, she said, but look closer and you’ll be amazed at what you discover. Likewise, she’s interested in exploring the scale of time. “You plant something and, over time, it becomes something very different. That interests me too.”
In addition to Kjerrgren’s acrylic and ink work, you can enjoy her hand-painted banner Curious Reef along Main Beach (commissioned as part of the city’s summer arts program). She also painted the Sawdust selfie mural found near the main concessions area at the Festival, created as a colorful homage to the underwater worlds of Laguna.
Click on photo for a larger image
A career in landscape architecture influences Lovisa Kjerrgren’s acrylic nature scenes. Find her work in Booth 213, or learn more here.
Jeweler Kirk Milette’s all-natural gems
Kirk Milette has been exhibiting at the Sawdust for 41 years. Last year, he took his first sabbatical to generate new work in the shop he owns on Coast Highway.
Milette produces hand-sculpted original designs and figurative work – dolphins, mermaids and other free-form shapes. He also specializes in unique, natural gems, particularly gem chrysocolla and rare abalone pearls. “I’m a beachcomber at heart,” said Milette, who’s been cultivating his collection since the 1980s. “You can no longer find these abalone pearls. I collected all of these before 1990.”
Decades ago, Milette befriended one of the world’s largest collectors of natural abalone pearls and began investing. He traveled to gem shows in Brazil and Tahiti, making contacts and staying in touch with those sources.
“You don’t see most of these gems in a normal market,” he said, pointing out the chrysocolla. The rare gem is a biproduct of extinct silver and copper mines found in the southwestern United States between the 1940s and 1980s. Copper compounds oxidize with silicic acid to create aqua-blue gems associated with tranquility, peace, intuition and patience. Chrysocolla is known as a healing stone among Native American cultures where it has been used to strengthen the body’s resistance to illness and emotional duress.
Milette also works with natural crystals – amethyst and topaz – to create collectable items that are wholly unique and often unknown, but relatively affordable. He also sells toe rings and smaller pieces known as “hidden treasures.” “Prices can range from $10-$10,000,” he said. “Pieces don’t have to be overly expensive to be unique and fun and special.”
In addition to his booth, don’t miss Milette’s out-of-this-world art installation located at the Festival’s main entrance.
Click on photo for a larger image
Natural gemstones and original designs have defined Kirk Milette’s career for more than four decades. Find his work in Booth 211, or learn more here.
Kayla Jane marries her LCAD master’s degree with her love of the sun
Recent LCAD graduate Kayla Janes is showing her work for the first time in this summer’s Sawdust Festival. She received both her bachelor’s and MFA degrees at LCAD, and all the paintings on display this summer come from her master’s thesis. She’s also showing ceramics and jewelry, two mediums that are entirely self-taught.
“My master’s thesis revolved around my love for the sun,” Janes said. “Direct sunlight is present in all my art because it has such a healing effect.” Living in Laguna, and being at the beach every day, is part of Janes’ life. As a result, she does a lot of landscape paintings and plein air. Those neutral and turquoise colors, as well as beach themes, are reflected in each of her paintings.
“LCAD taught me how to think,” Janes said. “I knew how to paint technically, but the graduate program made my voice clear as an artist, what I wanted to say and how I wanted to say it. It forced me to go deeper in my art.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Recent LCAD graduate Kayla Janes used her love of Laguna’s natural beauty as her master’s thesis, and her debut work in this year’s Festival. Find her paintings, ceramics and jewelry in Booth 231.
Nature is an interesting lens through which to explore the Sawdust this summer. Whether on your own or with children, peruse the Festival with an eye toward how the natural world inspired this year’s art. Try to find examples in every medium, and look for it in both an artist’s subject matter and their process. When you home in on the details and open yourself to the world’s natural wonders, as each of these artists encourages us to do, you may find muses of your own everywhere.
Click on photo for a larger image
Fiber artist Candice Brokenshire sculpts with wool. Using the underwater world as inspiration, all her wools use natural dyes made from plant extracts. Find her sculptures in Booth 507, or learn more about her work here.
Sawdust Art Festival is open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information on exhibiting artists, entertainment and art classes, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.
For information on promotional OC Resident Nights, free County Days, special events and theme days, visit https://sawdustartfestival.org/special-events/.
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.