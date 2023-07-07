NewLeftHeader

Art, music, dance and food – Art-A-Fair opens doors wide for exciting summer show

By THERESA KEEGAN

With a warm afternoon sun, cool marine layer filtering in and hundreds of people lining up on June 28 to enter Laguna Art-A-Fair premiere night, there was no doubt summer had arrived.

“It is so wonderful to have everyone here – it’s amazing,” said artist Ken Jones. “I wish it were like this every day.”

This is the first full opening night Art-A-Fair has hosted since COVID, and attendees were not only happily gazing at art, they were also joyfully consuming the treats and drinks the artists offered in their display areas as well as catching up with friends and neighbors.

art music 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Theresa Keegan

Artist Ken Jones creates sculptures that feature musical instruments. His booth is located adjacent to the dance floor at this summer’s Art-A-Fair.

“This makes all the hard work worthwhile,” said Jones, who is also a member of the Art-A-Fair board.

As a sculptor whose work highlights musical instruments, he’s delighted his booth is located next to the expanded dance floor. One central piece in his booth consists of a variety of horn instruments atop a set of stacked drums. A saxophone, tucked in the back portion of the sculpture, was the impetus for incorporating musical instruments into his art.

“The saxophone belonged to Adrian Tapia (who has played with Boz Scaggs),” recounted Jones, who also has extensive experience with graphic design. “And he gave it to me one day and said, ‘You should make something with this.’”

And so began an art career that mixes his passion for music and sculpture. Unlike many artists who find inspiration either in nature or urban settings, dreams become Jones’ muse.

“All my ideas come to me when I’m sleeping,” he said. “I literally see what it looks like.” Whether it’s a bright woman in a cello-like dress, or an abstract giant piano and keyboard wall sculpture, he creates the images that appeared in the dream and is delighted they’re once again being exhibited at Art-A-Fair.

art music 2

Click on photo for a larger image

The opening night of Art-A-Fair’s 57th season included professional dance displays, including this couple doing a tango. There were also opportunities for the audience to dance with the professional dancers. Additional dance exhibitions and workshops will happen throughout the summer.

“It’s a family here,” Jones said. “This (opening) is better than I expected.”

The breadth of work created by the 115 artists on display amid the zig-zagged booths and long pathways, is staggering. It includes everything from layered wooded sculptures to brightly colored glass, oils, watercolors and photography. Many folks wandered around taking it all in.

“So far this is fantastic,” said Sergio Prince of Laguna Hills. “It’s wonderful and it’s very fun.”

The artists were also enjoying the excitement of opening night.

“This has been an awesome experience, and the summer is just starting,” said first-time exhibitor Sheryl Ball. “It’s amazing just how welcome and supportive everyone has been.”

art music 3

Click on photo for a larger image

First-time exhibitor Sheryl Ball talks with fellow photographer Ted Rigoni. Her images of flowers are so delicate that they are sometimes mistaken for drawings, rather than photographs.

Her beautiful photographs of flowers, which look almost like detailed paintings, were a hit with passersby, but it was the bright and flavorful cake pops that really stopped people in their tracks.

“I had no idea they’d be this popular,” she laughed of the treat she brought from a bakery in Covina. “I wasn’t sure how big of a crowd to expect, but I do know I won’t be bringing any back home.”

Ball is thrilled, given the effort required to set up a display, that the exhibition will be up for a full 10 weeks, as opposed to weekend pop-up festivals. “That’s a main reason I applied to enter this show. It’s really worthwhile.”

As a relative newcomer to the art field – this is a second career having retired from IBM – she’s quick to thank the teachers who’ve crossed her path, including Ted Rigoni, a veteran of Art-A-Fair, although he’s not exhibiting this year.

“You don’t know these are all photographs,” Rigoni said of Ball’s work, “and that makes it a really elevated art.”

art music 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Dick Fleming and his wife talk about his art with Sergio Prince of Laguna Hills. Fleming paints under the name Lawson so that his ego is removed from the creative process.

Toward the open beer garden area, in the back of the festival, larger booths offer a wider glimpse of art, including pieces by Lawson, who, after exhibiting here for 17 years, was thrilled the opening night festivities were back in full swing.

“We lost one gallery during COVID, but got another,” he explained. “But we’re so happy to be here this year.”

Lawson, also known as Dick Fleming, explains he is divinely inspired when he paints.

“I never know what’s going to happen when I start,” he said. But he places a lit candle in front of a Buddha sculpture, turns on some tunes – favorites range from Yo-Yo Ma to ZZ Top – and he begins his mixed media creations.

Sometimes he paints with his hands, sometimes with cardboard and sometimes even with brushes. “Three-quarters of the way through, I start to know where it’s going.” But he’s quick to point out that often his finished pieces look like something he didn’t do himself.

“There’s a line of dead artists waiting to use me,” explained Lawson who is more than willing to be their facilitator. “It (the art piece) just sort of develops.”

The San Clemente artist still has a day job, but the joy of creation is his motivation – the same way it was when he was a starving artist in the San Francisco Bay Area decades earlier.

“It’s just really great to be back here, with everyone,” he said. “We love Art-A-Fair.”

