NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 54  |  July 7, 2023Subscribe

Brooks Street 4th of July Ceremony and Parade 070723

Share this story

Brooks Street 4th of July Ceremony and Parade

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The residents of Brooks Street know how to celebrate the 4th of July. It starts with the ceremonial raising of the flag at the home of Jo and Eric Jensen. Navy Captain Jensen flew during his 113 combat missions in the Vietnam War.

Aside from being well known in town as a cherished veteran, Jensen is famous for his habit of raising the flag on the flagpole in his front yard at 8 a.m. and lowering it at sunset – a ritual he has performed daily for 35 years. The flagpole was courtesy of a former real estate client, and the anchor (from a Navy ship) at its base was found off of Catalina Island.

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Opening remarks by MC Steve Cohn

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Waiting for the flag raising in the front yard of the Jensen home: (L-R) Lt. Cornelius Ashton, Capt. David Dereszynski, Capt. Mike Peters, Chief Jeff Calvert and Lt. Jesse Schmidt

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Jo and Eric Jensen (with back to camera)

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Local musician Shelton Taylor sang the National Anthem

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Shelby Anderson, LBHS history teacher, spoke about what patriotism meant to people throughout U.S. History

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Michael Minutoli (The Greeter of Laguna Beach) greets Eric Jensen as Spence Hurlbut looks on

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

With Shelby Anderson: (L-R) Lt. Jesse Smith, Lt. Cornelius Ashton, Chief Jeff Calvert and Capt. Mike Peters

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

The Yamamoto Family celebrating the holiday

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

The parade commences! Two classic cars and lots of golf carts.

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Let the fun begin (except the dog doesn’t look very happy)

brooks street 10

Click on photo for a larger image

A young patriot asks Chief Calvert and Lt. Ashton to teach him how to salute

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.