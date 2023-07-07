NewLeftHeader

School Notes 070723

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Annabelle Goldsmith, of Laguna Beach, has named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Goldsmith is majoring in Theater and Performance and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Emerson College is based in Boston, Mass., opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theater District.

Have your son or daughter register at their respective school to information forwarded to Stu News Laguna at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

