Letters to the Editor 070723

Letters to the Editor

One of our own needs our help!

Our very own Laguna Beach mom Allison Sladeck has breast cancer and needs our help.

She has two children at El Morro and LBHS. She’s currently going through chemotherapy.

I am a 40-year resident of Laguna Beach and what I love the most about living here is how our community comes together to support our own.

To learn more, please go to her GoFundMe link.

Thank you.

Celine Macmillan

Laguna Beach

 

