Laguna Food Pantry serves Orange County seniors

Laguna Food Pantry serves Orange County seniors facing food insecurity

According to Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County, many seniors in Orange County, who live on fixed incomes, currently face food insecurity. The Laguna Food Pantry has provided groceries to more than 700 seniors this year, an 18% increase since last year. These seniors often lack sufficient funds for an adequate food supply due to the need to cover essential expenses like healthcare, medications, housing and other necessities.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m.

This financial strain causes seniors to skimp on meals, which can negatively impact their health. However, seniors with a nutritious diet experience and improved well-being can maintain their independence for longer. It becomes crucial to address the issue of food insecurity among seniors to ensure their overall health and quality of life in Orange County.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, click here. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in the community.

 

