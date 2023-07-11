NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s hard to imagine what our Marine Safety Department accomplished on July 4th as they kept our beaches and waters safe

TJ headshot AugI came across a somewhat innocuous report, kind of buried in some city news. However, when you look closely at the actual numbers and contemplate what those numbers actually translate to, it’s really impressive.

It has to do with the recent July 4th and what the City of Laguna Beach’s Marine Safety Department did to protect the residents and visitors alike on that single day.

Imagine these: rescues numbered 422; medical aids – 133; ordinance enforcement – 4,430; public contacts – 15,160 and preventive actions – 7,861.

No matter how you slice it, that’s a pretty good day’s work. Thank you to all of those involved.

• • •

All of our first responders will join together to celebrate National Night Out 2023 next month, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Main Beach.

There will be demonstrations from Laguna Beach Fire, Police and Marine Safety. You’ll have a chance to meet members of the teams, interact and find out more of what they do.

Join in for dinner, Kona Ice, face painting for the kids, music and games for all ages.

The festivities will run from 5-8 p.m. Mark it down, and plan to be there.

• • •

And speaking of first responders, I’m happy to report that our ranks are growing. And that’s a good thing! As some people would try and make you feel that there’s turmoil in town with certain departments, nothing could be further from the truth.

Case in point: There were two quality hires this past week. First is Officer Joaquin Parrino who joins the fire department after serving eight years as a Wildland Firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.

The second, joining our police force, is Officer Sean Kenney who comes to town after serving four years with the Signal Hill Police Department. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Hopefully you’ll have the chance to meet one or both at a time when no red light is blinking behind your vehicle, if you know what I mean.

• • •

I have to say, I’m pleased with what Erin Slattery is accomplishing over at the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. First off, she seems totally immersed in the community with her different program offerings.

Second, every week she’s announcing ribbon cuttings, and that can only mean one thing, more members, who find the value in engaging with the community.

One such ribbon cutting struck me this week as a real coup. On Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m., the Chamber will hold one to celebrate Laguna Nursery at 481 N. Coast Highway. Attendees will enjoy complimentary beverages, bites and “delights.”

Laguna Nursery owner, and certainly a who’s who of Laguna Beach, Ruben Flores said, “We are excited to add to the growing mix of North Laguna stores. As this part of the city wakes up from the pandemic we are encouraged by the kindness and warmth from our neighbors and the visitors staying in the local boutique hotels. We look forward to adding to the natural organic ecology and artful expression of life in Laguna Beach. Come see our spectacular worldly art and charming home goods that add that touch of travel culture and spice of life.”

Ruben is one of those guys that’s been active in and around town, and put himself out there. It’ll be fun to check out his digs!

• • •

It’s about that time during the summer when the occasional dread sets in for parents. Take it from someone who knows, who has been there and done that; the little tykes have been out of school for a month or so and you’re all collectively crawling the walls trying to figure out how they’ll stay busy for the rest of summer.

Here is an idea…have you looked into any summer camps? There are plenty to choose from offered through the city: Beach Camp Laguna, beach volleyball, surf schools, baseball and soccer, Lego Pokemon & Minecraft engineering, smash and splash tennis, skim schools, running clubs, art adventures, KXFM even runs a radio camp, and food science and diving into the ocean for BioNerds.

Yup, there are a lot of choices, with each camp running for a week. You can check them all out here.

• • •

And finally, the Orange County Fair…our county fair…kicks off Friday in Costa Mesa. There’s nothing quite like a summer day at the fair. Take it from a guy who grew up in a small Northern California town, lived less than a mile from our county fairgrounds and watched the town come alive every summer for two weeks. This year’s theme is Happy Together.

Here’s a reminder or two. If you’re planning on going through its run from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13, buy your tickets in advance. It’s not like the old days where you just arrive, walk up to the ticket booth, and then head on in. Because of changes brought on by the pandemic, advance tickets are now required.

Also, besides the rides and the carnival booths, don’t forget the concerts and other events that bring back memories of those times in the past.

So, grab a corn dog, a snow cone, cotton candy or perhaps even venture out and enjoy Hot Cheetos Chicken on a Stick…lots of concerts are scheduled too – all at the Fair.

Check it out at https://ocfair.com.

 

