Five tips for a safer home

By Rickie Redman, Susi Q’s director of Aging in Place Services

Falls are the leading cause of unintentional injury for adults 65+ years old. Thus, the key to a safe home is fall prevention. While health and balance play a role, especially for strolling the hilly streets of Laguna, let’s focus on how you can make some simple changes to your home to avoid slips and trips.

Rickie Redman, Director of Aging in Place Services at Susi Q

Tripping hazards: Yes, your beloved area rugs are cozy and stylish. However, they account for 45 percent of falls at home. This is particularly true for people with impaired vision, who use a cane or walker, or walk with a shuffle. Consider removing rugs, especially in the bathroom, or ensure they are firmly secured. If you notice your balance or mobility is changing it might be time to remove the rugs. Also be mindful of electric cords and any clutter on the floor that might impair walking.

Lighting: Lighting is a crucial safety feature that is often overlooked and can be easily fixed. Add task lighting in areas where reading, writing, cooking, art or other intricate activities take place. Ideally all light bulbs are the same hue and lumens, so your eyes don’t need to adjust from room to room. Use night lights, especially in the bedroom and bathroom. You might also consider an automatic timer for plug-in lights to avoid walking into a dark room. Bonus, they make it look like you’re home – even if you’re not. Ensure exterior lights are ample and consider motion detectors or solar lights.

Steps and Stairs: Most Laguna Beach houses have steps and stairs at entryways and throughout the home. With the hills of Laguna, exterior pathways, driveways and patios are often sloped. The shifting topography causes uneven and cracked surfaces which can be a major tripping hazard. When possible, level out surfaces for a smooth walking path. Ensure there are handrails (a round grip is best) along stairs or on heavily trafficked areas with an uneven surface. Stairs can also become more dangerous if vision and depth perception is compromised. Consider painting or staining stairs in contrasting colors to make it easy to see where one step ends and the other begins. For single steps or doors with high thresholds consider a grab bar to help with balance and increase confidence. For staircases, it is best to have rails on both sides. If you live in a multi-level home and stairs become challenging, consider moving your bedroom to the floor of entry.

Bathroom: With hard surfaces and wet floors, it’s no surprise up to 80 percent of falls happen in the bathroom. Reduce the odds with a non-slip mat directly outside of the shower or tub. Add grab bars in the shower and on either side of the toilet. Be sure to use a licensed contractor with knowledge of proper installation. Suction cup grab bars are not 100 percent reliable and should be avoided.

Emergency Preparedness: Ensure you have ample and working smoke detectors, which are available for free from the LBFD. Create and update your emergency kit yearly. Develop a plan so you know what to do in the case of an emergency. Be sure to include supplies and a plan for your furry friends too.

While these are some of the most common concerns to consider when aging in place, it’s always important to remember that each house and person is unique. Your needs for a safer home will be personal, based on your current health and support, as well as your future goals.

If you’re ready to make some changes to your home, keep in mind that you might want to work with a certified aging in place specialist (CAPS) or someone who specializes in universal design.

You can also schedule a free home modification assessment through the Susi Q Center to receive customized recommendations to consider, so you can age in Laguna in your own home – and rest assured you’ll be safe in the community we all love.

For more information on Susi Q’s Aging in Place Services, visit www.thesusiq.org, or reach out to me, Rickie Redman, at 949.715.8107, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

