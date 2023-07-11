NewLeftHeader

Kody finds his forever family 071123

Kody finds his forever family

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Marty Kane, a volunteer at the Laguna Animal Shelter, passed on the story of an unusual dog rescue with a wonderful ending for both Laguna Beach Animal Control Officer Justin Toguchi, his wife and a canine named Kody.

As told by Officer Toguchi, the following situation unfolded, resulting in an extraordinary and unexpected outcome.

Kody finds Toguchis

On March 30, 2023, I came into work and was immediately dispatched out to assist Laguna Beach Park Rangers catch a stray dog near Glenneyre and St. Ann’s. I arrived on scene and witnessed a red dog tucked away in the front patio of Laguna Feast. According to the reporting party, he saw the dog tied to a tree in front of Laguna Feast the night prior. When the reporting party returned to Laguna Feast in the morning, the dog was still there and was soaking wet. Park Rangers confirmed that the dog was tied to the tree when they arrived, but the dog was able to break free when the Park Rangers tried to get close. I began to approach the dog, but he immediately started to bark at me. Upon further inspection, the dog began to give me “whale eyes” and was shivering uncontrollably. I could tell at this point that the dog was extremely scared and had a distrust of humans. With the assistance of Laguna Beach Detective Joy Butterfield, I was able to put a slide lead on the dog and successfully impound the dog in my unit. I left a notice on the property, in case the dog owner came back to claim the dog.

I arrived at the shelter and attempted to towel dry the dog. At first he would not let me get close to him but many treats later, he allowed me to get close and eventually dry him off. I believe that was the start of the dog beginning to trust me. I put him in one of our shelter kennels and he immediately started to wag his tail as he laid down in some blankets.

The next day I came back to the shelter to check in on the dog. According to the shelter staff and volunteers, the dog was very standoffish and was fearful of humans. I knew that the dog trusted me to a certain degree, so I made sure to visit him and interact with him as much as possible. I would spend many of my lunches playing with him out in our shelter yard.

A few weeks had passed and I was unable to locate any owners for the dog or find any good leads. The Laguna Beach Shelter and I agreed that the dog had been abandoned. Unfortunately, irresponsible dog owners abandoning their dogs in Laguna Beach is not uncommon. The dog would soon be put up for adoption, so I decided to name the dog Kody. I knew that I had earned Kody’s trust and that he had grown attached to me. Every time I would walk by his kennel, he would immediately start wagging his tail and start crying when I would leave. I also noticed that he started opening up to all the volunteers and kennel staff at the shelter. He even started to make friends with the other dogs at the shelter.

My wife and I just recently purchased our new home and for years we had always dreamed about adding a dog to our family. I showed my wife pictures and videos of Kody and she immediately fell for his charms. A few days later, I brought my wife to meet Kody at the shelter. We took him out to the yard and they immediately bounded. Kody allowed her to carry him and they played together until Kody was completely exhausted. It was at this point that I knew that Kody was going to be a part of our family.

We did a trial run with Kody living at our home for a few months and he fit right in. There are still some behaviors that we still need to work on, and we are continuing to work on building his confidence; however, I am so proud of how he has progressed and know that adopting Kody is one of the best decisions I have ever made. Kody went from an afraid untrusting dog, to a dog that loves playing with other dogs and seeks making friends with humans. I am unsure what type of life Kody lived before our meeting and I am uncertain how his previous owners cared for him. Adopting a dog from a shelter means accepting the dog’s past and whatever challenges that may bring. I know that bringing Kody into my family will result in challenges, but from now on, we will overcome these challenges as a family.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter staff for taking care of all the animals that are brought to them. All of their staff truly puts in the time and effort to get to know all of their animals. They make decisions based upon what is going to be best for their animals’ future and to find them their forever homes. Without the excellent staff from the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, I believe that Kody would not have improved as much as he did.

For those of you thinking about bringing a pet into your family, I ask that you considering adopting and come pay a visit to the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Laguna Animal Shelter, go to www.puplagunabeach.org.

 

