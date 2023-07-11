NewLeftHeader

The Neil Deal is the real deal 071123

The Neil Deal is the real deal

Photos by Scott Brashier

The summer season of Music in the Park kicked off Sunday, July 9 in Bluebird Park with the Neil Young cover band: The Neil Deal.

The Neil Deal photo 9

The Neil Deal is rockin’ the crowd

The Neil Deal is a tribute to the career and music of Neil Young – as a solo performer, as well as with such legendary groups such as Crazy Horse, Buffalo Springfield, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. Led by singer/guitarist Dennis Neil, The Neil Deal has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada since 2001.

The Neil Deal photo 9

The crowd came out to enjoy the music
 The Neil Deal photo 9

While some came to listen, others came to sing along

The Neil Deal photo 9

Peace out!

The Neil Deal photo 9

It’s a party…

The Neil Deal photo 9

She is 90 years young…timeless, just like the tunes

The Neil Deal photo 9

Just hanging with good friends

The Neil Deal photo 9

Guy time…chillin’ with good food and drink

The Neil Deal photo 9

The perfect day at Bluebird Park

 

