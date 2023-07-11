Council to consider solid waste franchise agreement, renaming of Top of the World Park, PMMC temporary facility
By SARA HALL
There are a number of notable items on the agenda for the Laguna Beach City Council tonight.
At tonight's meeting, (Tuesday, July 11), during regular business and on the consent calendar council will hear and/or consider: A solid waste franchise agreement; renaming of Top of the World Park after a historic community and open space leader; allowing Pacific Marine Mammal Center to operate a temporary animal care facility and rezoning 26 parcels in the Canyon to open space.
Last up during regular business, council will consider awarding a contract for the city’s solid waste franchise agreement to CR&R Incorporated.
The agreement is for the collection, transportation, processing and division of recyclable materials, food scraps, yard trimmings, construction, transportation and disposal of municipal solid waste. The service will start on July 1, 2024 and continue for eight years.
The city’s solid waste franchise agreement with Waste Management of Orange County is set to expire on June 30, 2024, following a one-year contract extension approved on March 21.
The city obtained the services of the consulting firm EcoNomics, Inc., to develop the request for proposals and a franchise agreement for the waste services. On November 21, the city received proposals from CR&R and Waste Management of OC. After reviewing the proposals and interviewing representative panels from each firm, staff is recommending that council award the contract to CR&R.
City staff and the consultants found that both proposers have the financial capacity and technical ability to perform the basic collection of trash, recyclables and organics. However, overall CR&R provided the most detailed, comprehensive, and well thought out proposal, custom-tailored to the needs and requirements of the city. According to the staff report, CR&R’s proposal provides the most value to the city with both the least cost and with less risk.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Jackson Flemming/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
A screenshot showing Top of the World Park from the video shared with the committee proposing to rename the park after William M. Wilcoxen
During councilmember requests, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf is asking that the council approve the renaming of Top of the World Park to William M. Wilcoxen Park and authorize the installation of a new park identification sign.
The Recreation Committee voted 7-0 on February 13 to move forward with the process of renaming the pocket park along Treetop Lane in honor of the historic community leader and open space steward.
Wilcoxen was a longtime Laguna Beach resident and local attorney who worked tirelessly throughout his lifetime protecting coastal and park spaces for public enjoyment, including helping preserve Main Beach Park, Salt Creek Beach Park and Pines Park in Dana Point. He was a member of the Laguna Beach City Council (appointed in 1981 to fill a vacant seat and served for nine months) and Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education. He was on the school board and helped with the process during the creation of both Top of the World and Thurston schools.
At the Rec Committee meeting in February, member Roger Kempler, who has previously noted his passion for local history, explained the background details behind the TOW Elementary School first finding the land and then selling it to the city with the express requirement that it remain as a park. Wilcoxen was a key player involved in making all of that happen, Kempler said.
Laguna Beach High School seniors Jackson Flemming and Hailey Weng presented the proposed name change to the committee.
Nestled between Treetop Lane, fire station #3 and TOW Elementary School, the small park is often mistaken for Alta Laguna Park by confused out-of-towners. Weng and Flemming also pointed out that there are already several other parks or outdoor destinations with “Top of the World” in the name. Renaming the TOW pocket park on Treeline Lane will help prevent future confusion. They even looked into the process to officially get the name changed with Google and other map services. They are essentially the same simple process for each, Flemming reported: Submit a request, the company researches the accuracy of the request and a few weeks later it’s either approved or denied.
In a letter to City Council, Wilcoxen’s daughter, Jennifer Rosenfeld, said the location also resonates with her family for other reasons. Her mother, Lois Wilcoxen, was the school librarian at TOW School for 25 years.
“The location is a perfect place for ‘Wilcoxen Park,’” she wrote.
Also during regular business, council will consider approving a Coastal Development Permit to establish and operate a temporary animal care facility located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road for a one-year period.
Click on photo for a larger image
Rendering courtesy of CLR Design
A rendering of the PMMC temporary animal care facility
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is requesting to utilize the 15,700-square-foot space at the north end of the Laguna Beach Dog Park while they are renovating the existing PMMC facility.
Click open story button to continue reading…
The temporary animal care facility is closed to visitors. PMMC staff (approximately 10 people at a time) will be permitted access, and in-person public educational programs will be suspended. Dates for this temporary use would be from this September until August 2024. During this time, there will be construction activities to establish the site’s use and subsequently restore it once the temporary options are completed.
PMMC proposes installation of five small pens and three large pens for marine mammal care. There are also several other proposed temporary improvements, including: A shade structure over the pools and an animal care hospital tent with interior animal pens, a mechanical storage shed for the necessary mechanical equipment, tanks for storing both clean and dirty water and a construction trailer mobile office that includes a restroom for staff use.
The facility perimeter fencing will be installed only in developed and disturbed areas of the site. To comply with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s requirements to prevent animal release, two rows of chain link fencing nine to 12 feet in height are also proposed. To minimize noise impacts and protect both the animals and the surrounding area, the fencing will include black or green Acousticfence sound attenuating coverings. The fence adjacent to the dog park will also have decorative material on the exterior that resembles plants, effectively reducing sight lines. To ensure security, facility gates will remain locked when not in use.
The administration also plans to pump used pool in operations water to the existing PMMC facility and continue using the existing sewer discharge connection, which includes a tank to store the water and slowly discharge it to the sewer. As a backup water storage solution, a clean water tank and soiled water tank will be installed at the temporary site. Water service coordination is currently in progress with the Laguna Beach County Water District. The water supply will either come from the existing PMMC facility or be metered from an existing water line that currently serves the food pantry.
No parking is currently proposed for the temporary site. PMMC will continue to utilize the parking areas at the existing facility.
Also during regular business, council will consider amendments to the general plan, zoning code and local coastal program related to rezoning 26 parcels to open space. The properties, obtained through Proposition 12 funding, are primarily in the Laguna Canyon area and are currently zoned as residential/hillside protection.
According to the staff report, Prop 12 (the Safe Neighborhood Parks, Clean Water, Clean Air and Coastal Protection Bond Act of 2000) allocated funding to the California Coastal Conservancy to “acquire land needed to connect important coastal watershed and scenic areas in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.” A 2004 reappropriation permitted the Conservancy to use these funds “to undertake projects for the South Coast Wilderness System of coastal canyons and watersheds in South Orange County, including, but not limited to, properties in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park.”
The city worked closely with the Conservancy, the Laguna Canyon Foundation and the county during the Prop 12 allocation period (March 7, 2000 through June 30, 2013) and acquired more than 300 acres for permanent open space preservation with the ability to modify as necessary for safety improvements, including undergrounding and/or fuel modification. The proposed rezoning of the parcels to open space would impose restrictions on future development on the property, while having no impact on the city’s capacity to perform fuel modification or install underground utilities on the designated sites.
During another councilmember request, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi is asking the council to adopt a resolution supporting assembly constitutional amendment (ACA) 12 relating to controlled substances.
Rounaghi is bringing the item forward at the request of local Assemblywoman Diane Dixon. ACA 12, commonly referred to as Alexandra’s Law, covers increased penalties for the sale and distribution of fentanyl. The law would require that a written admonishment be issued to a person convicted of a fentanyl-related drug offense notifying the person of the danger of manufacturing and distributing controlled substances and of potential future criminal liability if another person dies as a result of that person’s actions. Modeled after the state’s DUI admonishment, this legislation would have given law enforcement and prosecutors the ability to persecute repeat fentanyl dealers or distributors for homicide.
On the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public), council will consider: Accepting a $29,751.46 donation from the Edward Burkart estate, to be used for animal-related matters at the local shelter; Approving the Annual Skimboard Championships at Aliso Beach, scheduled for August 26-27 and waiving $270 in parking fees associated with using three parking spaces during the event, and $2,880 costs related to additional marine safety staff needed for the event; and a budget policy resolution for fiscal year 2023-24 affirming an annual transfer to housing fund, disaster contingency fund restrictions, mid-year transfer to open space fund, and a commitment to contribute toward the potential purchase of the South Laguna Garden Park.
The council agenda is available online here. Closed session will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form. Comments were emailed to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on July 10 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for them to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today, July 11 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m., councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
~~~~~~~~
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.