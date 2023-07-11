Festival of Arts Weekly Events, July 5-9
Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
July 5 – September 1
Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.
To register for workshops, reserve special seating for concerts or view schedules, go to www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.
Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.
Special Event: Junior Artists Celebration
On Sunday, July 16 from 12-3 p.m., join the FOA as they celebrate the more than 300 students of the 2023 Junior Art Exhibit. Activities include art projects, airbrush tattoos, scavenger hunt and a performance from Orange County Aerial Arts. Limited space is available. Children 5 and under receive free admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts.
Courtesy of FOA
Summer Art Workshops
Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)
Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.
Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics
The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.
Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.
Printmaking Workshop
Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.
Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.
Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal
Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.
Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.
Oil Painting - July 14
Youth Art Classes
–Friday July 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Youth Art - Oil Painting
Cost: $25 per person, per class
Unlock your child’s inner artist with our fun and interactive oil painting class. With its brilliant color, creamy blending, and versatile texture, oil paint is a medium that captures the imagination and sparks creativity. Festival Exhibitor Carol Heiman-Greene will guide your child through the techniques and methods of oil painting, fostering their artistic skills and encouraging self-expression. Give your child the gift of artistic expression with their oil painting class.
Adult and Teen Art Classes
–Friday, July 14, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult/Teen - Oil Painting
Cost: $65 fee per person, per class
Discover the magic of watercolor painting at the Festival of Arts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter, their expert instructor will guide you through the techniques and principles of watercolor painting. In this class, you will learn about color mixing, brushwork, composition and various other methods to create stunning watercolor paintings. You will have the opportunity to explore your creativity and develop your own style while also receiving personalized feedback and instruction. Experience the beauty and versatility of watercolor painting. Open to ages 13 and up. Reservations are preferred.
Adult/Teen Printmaking - July 15
–Saturday, July 15, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult/Teen - Printmaking
Cost: $65 fee per person, per class
–Sunday, July 16, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult/Teen - Ceramics
Cost: $65 fee per person, per class
Create your own display platter with natural patterns and designs. Learn how to use tools and nature to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic artwork. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it.
Wine and Painting Nights - July 14
Wine and Painting Nights
Every Friday at 8:30 p.m.
–Friday, July 14, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $80 fee per person, per class; For adults 21 and up.
Uncork your creativity this summer at the Festival of Arts. Enjoy a fun painting workshop, while surrounded by beautiful art. Learn easy step-by-step processes, as taught by award-winning artist Nikita Young. Beginners and all levels are invited – take home your finished masterpiece. All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. Reservations are required, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.
Pints, Pinots and Prints - July 15
–Saturday, July 15, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Pints, Pinots and Prints
Cost: $80 fee per person, per class; For adults 21 and up.
Create a beautiful one-of-a-kind print. Using a variety of colorful handmade papers and hand-cut relief blocks, students will learn the basics of monoprint and overprint techniques in this creative printmaking class. Beginners and all levels are invited – take home your finished masterpiece. All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. Reservations are required, so visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.
Weekday Music Schedule
Dates/Times: July 5 – September 1, daily
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission, $30 reserved seats
–Tuesday, July 11, 5:30-7 p.m., The Salty Suites
–Wednesday, July 12, 5:30-7 p.m., Scott Wilkie Trio
–Monday, July 17, 5:30-7 p.m., Beth and Steve Wood
Weekend Music Schedule
Dates/Times: July 5 – September 1, daily
Cost: Free with $15 Festival Admission
Miskey Mountain Boys - July 14
–Friday, July 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Americana Music Series
Miskey Mountain Boys
A bluegrass band like no other, the Miskey Mountain Boys features the world-class musicianship of Michelle Lynskey, John W. Marshall, Evan J. Marshall, Alex Finazzo and Deborah Kollgaard.
Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $45 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.
Grace Kelly - July 15
Concerts on the Green
–Saturday, July 15, 1-2:30 p.m.
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly is a ray of sunshine. Her electric charisma and infectious positivity radiate from the stage. Her genre-bending style weaves in jazz, funk and singer-songwriter elements, pushing her to the forefront of the fusion scene. Kelly’s powerful saxophone playing, heartfelt vocals and dynamic dance moves have left audiences smiling, dancing and in emotional tears.
Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $60 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.
Billy Valentine - July 15
–Saturday, July 15, 5:30-7 p.m.
Wow…Can They Sing! Music Series
Billy Valentine
Multi-talented vocalist Billy Valentine’s varied career has taken him across the United States, throughout the many countries of Europe and even to Oman, a small country in the Middle East. Lately, he’s been frequenting local Los Angeles clubs, such as Vibrato in Bel Air, Café Cordiale in Sherman Oaks, and both The Vic and The Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica. His glorious singing voice can be heard on the hit series Sons of Anarchy and on the television series, Boston Legal, from the theme song right through to the end of each and every episode.
Saturday nights at the Festival of Arts are for the birds – the songbirds that is. Extraordinary singers from all over Southern California take the stage in this music series that will leave you saying “Wow – can they sing!”
Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating is available in the reserved section for $45 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.
Blue Days, Black Nights - July 16
–Sunday, July 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
Tremendous Tributes Music Series
Blue Days, Black Nights, The Music of Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison
Rock ‘n Roll to the hits of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and Johnny Cash in this fantastic tribute to the musical legends. Featuring performances by Buzz Campbell as Buddy Holly, Neil Morrow as Johnny Cash and Travis Daggett as Roy Orbison.
Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating is available in the reserved section for $45 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.
Festival of the Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.