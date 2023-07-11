NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates July with exciting events

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to upcoming events as summer continues.

lbcac Richard Stekol

Courtesy of LBCAC

Richard Stekol - July 11

Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays, Karen Hammack and Richard Stekol

Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center - 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach on a Tuesday of each month. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

lbcac celebrates Karen Hammack

Courtesy of LBCAC

Karen Hammack - July 11

Sunday, July 16, 1-4 p.m.

Laguna Beach Tennis Association Launch Party

LBCAC invites everyone to join the launch party for the all new Laguna Beach Tennis Association, representing one of Laguna’s longest running and richest traditions. The event will also serve as a watch party for the men’s and women’s Wimbledon finals, so sleep in and watch the coverage with them on the LBCAC’s hi-def 120” screen and 75” monitors.

Feel free to bring a potluck dish/drinks to share.

Session 4 | July 24 and 26

Essay Hell Workshops: Janine Robinson

(For college-bound students), Monday and Wednesday, 12-2 p.m. $300 pp (Max. 12)

This summer, writing coach Robinson will offer narrative writing workshops for both high school students and aspiring writers. The first will teach college-bound students how to power their college application essays with their real-life stories so they stand out from the crowd. The second will work with participants who want to discover their most compelling personal stories and express them using a variety of storytelling writing techniques. To register for Robinson’s workshops, (#1 and/or #2) click here.

Workshop #1: Ready to Escape Essay Hell?

College application essays can be critical in helping students get into their target schools – especially for the most sought-after colleges and universities. The pressure to write them can be unbearable. A former journalist and writing coach, Robinson believes anyone can craft personal essays that reveal who they are, what they care about and why it matters. Using her self-discovery framework and storytelling strategies, Janine teaches students how to tap their real-life stories to craft slice-of-life essays that set them apart from the competition.

Workshop #2: College Application Essays: A Crash Course in Narrative Writing

In this workshop, Robinson teaches how to write an effective college application essay (for the CommonApp, transfer, scholarship, UC and other admissions essays) and escape Essay Hell. Following her step-by-step writing process, students brainstorm compelling topics and craft them into slice-of-life essays using narrative writing techniques.

This last workshop is free to students who can’t afford the enrollment fee. Contact Janine Robinson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and ask how to qualify.

Session 2 | July 17 and 19

How to Find and Tell Your Best Stories

Storytelling Jam: For Aspiring Writers of All Ages

(For aspiring writers 18+), Monday and Wednesday, Noon to 2 p.m.

$200 pp (Max 10)

We all have stories, but how do we remember and recognize the good ones? And then, how do we tell them in ways that make others want to listen? In this lighthearted workshop, Robinson helps participants discover their real-life stories and teaches narrative writing prompts and techniques to make them engaging and meaningful. All writing levels welcome.

Robinson, a Laguna Beach writing coach, spent the last decade teaching students, parents and teachers how to find their unique stories to power college application essays. Her business is called Essay Hell. Before that, she spent several decades as a journalist, working as a reporter for The Miami Herald and OC Register, as well as the editor of local magazines and Internet companies. She also is a credentialed high school English teacher. In her writing workshops, Robinson helps her students conjure up their personal stories and share them using narrative writing techniques. Learn more at www.essayhell.com.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

