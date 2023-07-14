A night of festivity and pageantry FP 071423

A night of festivity and pageantry

By Nancy Carpenter

I first attended the Festival of Arts in 1972, the summer I transplanted myself from Chicago to Laguna Beach. I quite literally stumbled into Laguna, having never heard of any art festival.

Several years later my first Pageant of the Masters had an Egyptian theme leveraging the all-things-Egyptian frenzy when the King Tut exhibit, straight from Cairo, made its rare tour in this country.

Since then, FOA and the Pageant have become a bundled event: I scheduled both for the same night.

This year my experience was different. One evening was dedicated to the Festival of Arts – a media and member night which still made for a lot of activity –and four days later, the Pageant of the Masters. Yes, in part because I am reporting about both experiences and wanted to be dedicated for each. I came out the winner on this self-imposed schedule.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Ceramic creations of Paula Collins

It is impossible to highlight 122 exhibitors, and so my sincerest apologies to those of you not mentioned here. All of you are a part of a long and honored tradition dating back to 1933. Artist John H. Hinchman organized artists who displayed their works for eight days from August 13 through 20, on El Paseo near the iconic Hotel Laguna.

Fast forward to 2023 and this year, who gets Booth #1? Not sure I ever worried about that before, and that was not my first stop, but James Pearce has the honor. This could be a mixed blessing, like the lead bird deflecting the drag in a V-formation migratory pattern.

Pearce works in mixed media, specifically watercolor augmented with pen and ink. Both are noted for having a mind of their own, often forcing an artist to incorporate a mishap or two into a finished piece. His subjects include maritime scenes: high masted, wooden boats that suggest there is still romance to be experienced in the open water.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Fiber and Textiles: Lisa Kijak

There’s another “one,” as in only one artist listed in the Fiber and Textiles category. Lisa Kijak takes what is often unjustifiably considered a humble home craft (although I’ve seen many stunning “family” quilts) and integrates fabric and thread with objects distressed and eroded by time: fat-tire bikes and neon signs from diners, motels and coffee shops. The unlikely alignment spins you back to another era.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Carolyn Machado

I recognized Carolyn Machado’s work from previous years. She takes modest objects that for most of us become clutter to be disposed of and organizes them in box frames that draw you into their reordered world. Tiny settings of plates and utensils might be joined by a porcelain bird or metal dragonfly.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Mixed media Artist Kate Cohen’s work

Kate Cohen, another mixed media artist, is also fascinated with birds. But what about her wall hanging that at first appears to be shells? Closer inspection reveals fragments of delicate ceramic on thin leather cord.

Speaking of ceramics, that is where Paula Collins excels. I can’t avoid the word “whimsical” as I am drawn into each of her sculptures that might fit nicely in your hand. A wall grouping of 5”x7” tiles, a different face filling each rectangle, reminds us we should “never be confined to the theater of our own minds.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Floral wall sculptures by Monica Prado

Monica Prado is a first-timer at FOA. This is a juried show, so exhibiting is an honor. Prado’s floral wall sculptures appear fragile, but with a depth of detail that seems to defy the medium.

The Festival is also about people-watching and people connecting. I shamelessly listened in on a conversation between Photographer Joel Brown and another patron. Brown has an affinity for silver gelatin prints, generally portraitures, nudes and landscapes, but I liked his humble domestic pieces: crowded rims of drinking glasses, a line-up of fresh-caught fish, three eggs framed by tongs.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Joel Brown

As for that overheard conversation, Brown was approached by a man who noticed him thumbing through a book on Avedon. The patron had apprenticed with this celebrated photographer in the late 1950s. The two men had a lot to discuss about their shared passion.

Another people connection: I couldn’t help but smile at Painter Carol Boller and her pride for her students, everyone’s exuberance captured by photographer Mary Hurlbut.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Artist Carole Boller and her students

The Festival has made a tradition of supporting the education and advancement of art. The Junior Art Exhibit is at the entrance, across from the gift shop, and neither should be overlooked. I learned that the Festival’s first $1,000 scholarship was awarded in 1957 to Laguna Beach High School student Sally Reed. Since then, FOA and the Foundation have presented $3.5 million in college scholarships to students interested not only in visual arts, but also film, dance, music, theater whether performance or production, and writing.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Life imitating art? Works by Elizabeth McGhee.

Every artist was present for opening night, each luring us with an array of food and drink. The serendipitous juxtaposing of Elizabeth McGhee’s paintings with refreshments was worth a photo. Art imitating life, or is it the other way around?

An extension of that conundrum, can art on its own be assembled to create another work of art? Possibly. Eri Sugimoto has a special touch with bowls and pots. Her display was a beautiful ensemble. The photo of her work becomes a still life worth framing.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Works by Eri Sugimoto

I started with Booth #1 and so I should end with Booth #122, although I didn’t follow an orderly path. Wandering is far more fun. My route included jewelry, my downfall (I’ve never met a necklace I didn’t covet) and while I tried to keep my distance, it was impossible not to admire anything from classic rings and bracelets to bold botanical pins and earrings. Printmaking, sculpture, glass, pastel, and of course painting, with every artist deserving recognition.

Finally, Booth #122 with mixed media artist Page Oden, who has a wise eye for everyday experiences: beach walks, island living, the love of animals whether it be greyhound, rabbit, or chicken.

Photo by Nancy Carpenter

Susan Hoehn

Four days later, I was at the Pageant of the Masters.

The first Pageant was held in 1934, the year following that first Festival of Arts. The Pageant’s art form is tableaux vivant or living pictures. The night of August 28, nine decades ago, actors dressed according to their character – “Whistler’s Mother,” “Blue Boy,” “Mona Lisa,” and “The Sistine Madonna” – and walked past Main Beach to the Hotel Laguna where a tent housing a rolling wagon that served as a stage about the size of two phone booths was waiting. About 2,000 people lined the streets, but they needed a dime if they wanted to see the show. The middle of the depression and organizers were concerned the entrance fee would compromise attendance. They need not have worried. Minus backdrops or special lighting, the show was still a success.

Times have changed and now the theatrical illusion requires the efforts of hundreds of people volunteering more than 60,000 hours in preparing and re-enacting classic and contemporary two- and three-dimensional art. This includes behind-the-scenes volunteers in wardrobe, makeup and headpieces, supervisors and assistants. As for the cast, this is generally less about acting and more about sitting motionless for 90 seconds.

While standing in line for refreshments, I was reminded of the challenge for the uninitiated in understanding what happens at the Pageant. What do they really do on stage and doesn’t it look fake?

A woman in front of me was describing to her friend what he would soon experience. She pointed to an enlarged rendering of Bal due Moulin de la Galette on the wall outside the Irvine Bowl entrance, and explained that they were real people. Well, maybe not all of them, and no, what’s on stage is not that large. She gave up; it would all come together for him soon enough.

The Pageant might be one of the most unique artistic productions in the world, people traveling great distances to see the show. One year my husband and I sat next to a couple from Helsinki. We’d just returned from Finland and had a grand time reliving our trip. They told us they came to the Pageant every summer. Listening to the audience while waiting for the curtain to rise, we often felt we were sitting in a United Nations conference.

This year’s theme is Art Colony – In the Company of Artists, a fascinating lesson in art history with a focus on artists from bygone times coming together as they found their footing in the creative world. Laguna Beach itself is an art colony, but the show opens with the usual suspects from the Impressionist movement: Renoir, Monet and Manet. Cast members are depicted acting out the roles of masters while they paint. And then…well, I don’t want to spoil the surprises.

From there we went taken back in time to Florence and the Italian Renaissance. Rather than more traditional two-dimensional paintings, the art forms were made from terracotta, gold with enamel and jewels and marble.

Every year a painting is “constructed” for the audience: the adjustment of the frame, the positioning of actors, the placement of the foreground and background culminating in the lighting. It’s magical. This year they chose John Singer Sargent’s oil painting Oyster Gatherers of Cancale.

This retrospective wouldn’t be complete without the Academie Julian de Paris. The Ashcan School of New York City, Harlem Renaissance (“Lift Every Voice and Sing” is one of many re-creations), art inspired by the light and textures of the Southwest and East L.A. Chicano Art are all there. The 90-minute show ended with our own Laguna Beach art colony followed by the traditional finale, The Last Supper.

What have I left out? Music! The orchestral sounds headed by Music Director and Keyboardist Albert Wood Potts III add to the visuals, underscoring time and place. You could hear the energy of the crowds and the commotion surrounding The Boxing Match, the guitars as a backdrop for the Zuni Kachinas dolls, the quiet street sounds of Alone and Together Under the Freeway.

Narrator Richard Doyle working from Dan Duling’s script, guides the audience through the spirit and experiences of each era. Let’s not forget the production team overseen by Producer and Director Diane Challis Davy, and Richard Hill in charge of all that technical and lighting stuff.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Don’t miss “Art Colony – In the Company of Artists”

Planning your experience? Most patrons start with the Festival which opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Pageant curtain rises nightly at 8:30 p.m. For Pageant tickets, click here.

I focused on the art, but the Festival has an impressive music line-up from jazz to American music, concert and gospel, pop music tributes, and something titled “Wow…Can They Sing.” Check out the schedule – the music is free with general Festival admission. Or take advantage of limited nightclub seating and enjoy food and drink. Click here for the schedule and reservations.

Other happenings: Daily Docent Art Tours are free with admission and provide a deeper understanding of art mediums and processes. An added bonus, you have an opportunity to visit with the artists.

Thursday evenings offer “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate.”

Check out the various workshops focused on multi-media, printmaking, and ceramics, and other classes geared to children from ages 5-12, teens and adults. Adults-only events include “Wine and Painting Nights” and “Pints, Pinots and Prints.” Enough said. Schedules and reservations can be found by clicking here.

“No spoilers” was my personal challenge. Then again, as with a good book or movie, to experience the Festival and Pageant a second time can be more rewarding than the first.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below: