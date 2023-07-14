NewLeftHeader

Striking just the right note: With humor and insight current show at Laguna Playhouse features the highs and lows of a musical career

By THERESA KEEGAN

There’s no need to strike up the band when Matthew McGloin and Jefferson McDonald descend upon Laguna Beach.

As the stars of 2 Pianos 4 Hands, these musicians are their own multi-talented, multi-faceted performers who tell the story of how music and the pervasive – and evasive – dreams of musical success, influence their characters’ lives.

In the show, the pursuit of their careers as concert pianists is at times humorous, poignant and always entertaining, with insightful dialogue and inspiring music.

“It’s first and foremost a play, and then you get snippets of these classical (music) pieces,” said McGloin. He and McDonald share much from Bach to Billy Joel and share stories on stage about pushy parents, crazy teachers and the universal characters they encounter throughout their musical lives.

“There aren’t a lot of shows that I get to delve into playing 10 or 14 different characters,” said McDonald. “And I also get to play some of my favorite classical (music) pieces that I’ve been playing since I was a kid. It’s a fun show to do.”

Photo by Aaron Rumley

(L-R) Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin are the four hands that are the focus of the play “2 Pianos 4 Hands” currently showing at Laguna Playhouse

Written by and originally starring the Canadian team of Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, 2 Pianos 4 Hands has been a success in its native Canada as well as in America.

Director Tom Frey has overseen more than 20 productions of the show throughout the country.

“We are still individually hired for each theater,” explained McGloin. “The producer has the rights (to decide staffing).”

But the magic between McGloin and McDonald has made them the selected stars for the touring version of the show since before the pandemic.

“In early 2019, my agent sent me the listing,” said McCloin. “I googled it and I thought ‘This might be a match for me.’”

His years studying classical music made him a prime candidate for the dual-abled role, even though he hadn’t been thinking of his music. Instead, he was performing in a two-man play.

“My music interests took a back seat when I started studying acting,” he recalled. “I didn’t feel so in love with the piano as I felt with the stage. But this thing that I’d done for so long (music) came back to the forefront,” said McCloin. “For me, it was something that just kind of exploded.”

Photo by Mikki Schaffner

Jefferson McDonald (on floor) and Matthew McGloin (at piano) combine both humor and musical talent while telling the story of the struggle to become a concert pianist

Even with the musical influence, McCloin still considers himself an actor, before a musician. Ironically, it’s a similar struggle for the play’s character who is seeking success.

“It’s part of the human experience to want to be amazing at something – to be a maestro of something at some level,” said McCloin. “This is such a worthwhile story to tell – to explore what that feels like and how hilarious that is – and how heartbreaking it is.”

For McDonald, the role had an even longer influence in his life.

“My grandmother, in 2001, saw the play, came home and told me that one day I was going to star in this show,” he said. “She raved about it.”

McDonald was 14, but years later when he auditioned he was ready to go.

“This role requires some real comic acting chops – that’s my forte – and I’ve tried to apply that,” he said. “Comedy is one of my happy places.”

The combination of acting and playing piano is the marriage of his two favorite things said McDonald.

Photo by Aaron Rumley

Finding humor in the very real struggles of being a professional musician are displayed by (L-R) Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin

“I read the script and I think they clearly saw I was going to be a perfect Ted. He is just the right fit for me,” said McDonald.

He credits the director for allowing him to personalize his character.

“Tom let me go in and create my vision of the character,” he said. When the scene called for playing a nun, McDonald made her an Irish nun. Adding individualized features is part of any production, however, McDonald feels a responsibility in this intimate play. “There’s a through line that’s been passed down from Ted and Richard,” he said. “In many ways this is autobiographical.”

While the first half of the show is a quick-paced, laugh-inducing farce, the second half is incredibly powerful and poignant.

“The show has this really nice flow to it because you follow these kids as they grow up,” said McDonald.

“As they mature, the drama becomes a little more real – the urgency of them trying to become classical pianists becomes more important.”

Photo by Aaron Rumley

(L-R) Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin share the fear and triumph of pursuing a dream

The diverse emotions that flow through the play appeal not only to the actors, but also the audiences.

“There are not many plays where you get to experience all these highs and lows in one show,” said McDonald. “When you’re in it, it’s quite a roller coaster ride.”

The culmination of the show is a thunderous eight-plus minute Bach concerto.

“It’s the piece de resistance,” said McGloin. “Playing that piece has been a part of my life since I’ve been cast in the show. There’s a deep respect for it, but sometimes I have to gird my loins for the performance.”

McDonald said the combination of perfected acting, coupled with live, on-stage music is a perfect combination.

“I think it makes for an incredible night of theater.”

