NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 56  |  July 14, 2023Subscribe

Don’t be a target of Cyber Crime 071423

Share this story

Don’t be a target of Cyber Crime: Attend the LBPD presentation on how to be cybersafe on July 18

On Tuesday, July 18 from 10-11 a.m. at Susi Q, learn how to fight Cyber Crime. Cyber Crimes can come in many different forms, but they are all after the same thing – access to your bank and personal information. Attaining perfect security is nearly impossible, but there are a number of steps all of us can take to protect ourselves. The meeting is free.

don't be cc poster

Courtesy of LBPD

Learn how to protect yourself on July 18 at Susi Q

Join the Laguna Beach Police Department’s Community Services Officer Nicole Rice, and her partner Detective Joy Butterfield, for an important discussion and the steps we can all take to keep ourselves and our families cybersafe.

Register online at www.thesusiq.org. Click on Susi Q Classes and Registration. To sign up by phone, call 949.715.8105.

Susi Q is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.