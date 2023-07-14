NewLeftHeader

International opera singer Deanna Breiwick and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding

International opera singer Deanna Breiwick and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding return to LAM on August 12

Plein Air art knows no better home than Laguna Beach. The roots of Plein Air painting in our scenic coastal town can be traced back to as early as 1886 when artists were inspired by the region’s breathtaking natural beauty. Plein Air art takes its roots in French impressionism and revolutionized the way artists approached their craft. The term “plein air” translates from French as “open air,” reflecting the fundamental characteristic of this artistic style: the act of painting outdoors, directly observing and capturing the natural world in motion.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the art of plein air painting meets the art of classical singing. Pacific Vocal Series, formerly 3340 Recital Series, welcomes back soprano Deanna Breiwick and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding to present a curated music program dedicated to Plein Air and the Joseph Kleitsch exhibition on display. Paysage Voilés, which translates to “Veiled Landscapes” in English, is a musical program that expresses the history and defining characteristics of Plein Air. From its impressionistic roots to composition and structure, this musical program offers recognizable songs and repertoire from a broad range of composers.

Join Pacific Vocal Series for an evening of Plein Air on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) from 6-9 p.m. From 6-7 p.m., guests can enjoy a social hour and cocktails and peruse the exhibition before the formal recital begins promptly at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 for museum members and $85 for non-members. Limited tickets are available and advance purchase is recommended. For tickets, click here.

To learn more about Pacific Vocal Series, visit www.pacificvocalseries.com.

This program is presented with special funding from the Artists Fund, Festival of Arts and a Laguna Beach Cultural Arts grant.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

