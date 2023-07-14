NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 56  |  July 14, 2023Subscribe

Council agrees to rename Top of the World Park 071423

Share this story

Council agrees to rename Top of the World Park after historic community, open space leader

By SARA HALL

City Council unanimously agreed this week to rename Top of the World Park in honor of a historic community leader and open space steward.

Brought forward during councilmember requests by Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, councilmembers voted 5-0 on Tuesday (July 11) to rename the pocket park along Treetop Lane to William M. Wilcoxen Park and authorize the installation of a new park identification sign.

Mayor Bob Whalen thanked the Wilcoxen family for attending the meeting and noted the worthy name change.

“It’s an honor for us to recognize Bill Wilcoxen for all he contributed and it will be in posterity up there,” Whalen said.

Wilcoxen was a longtime Laguna Beach resident and local attorney who worked tirelessly throughout his lifetime protecting coastal and park spaces for public enjoyment, including helping preserve Main Beach Park, Salt Creek Beach Park and Pines Park in Dana Point. He was a member of the Laguna Beach City Council (appointed in 1981 to fill a vacant seat and served for nine months) and Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education. He was on the school board and helped with the process during the creation of both Top of the World and Thurston elementary schools.

The Recreation Committee voted 7-0 on February 13 to moved forward with the process of renaming the pocket park along Treetop Lane in honor of the historic community leader and open space steward.

At the Rec Committee meeting in February, member Roger Kempler, who has previously noted his passion for local history, explained the background details behind the TOW Elementary School first finding the land and then selling it to the city with the express requirement that it remain as a park. Wilcoxen was a key player involved in making all of that happen, Kempler said.

During public comment on Tuesday at the council meeting, Kempler, who lives near the park, said he collected supportive signatures from his neighbors on the three streets that border the park. Nobody voiced any opposition to the renaming, he noted.

“It’s a great opportunity to remember great community leaders like Bill Wilcoxen by highlighting some of his accomplishments. Not only to justly recognize him but also to educate and inspire others, students and non-students alike, to create positive change.”

Wilcoxen, who attended and was valedictorian of LBHS in 1950, show that individuals can make a difference, Kempler said.

He was raising four daughters, running a law practice, serving on the school board, and all while trying to save Salt Creek and other areas of Laguna.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Kempler said.

Whalen thanked Kempler for moving the item along.

“It’s been very informative to learn so much about Mr. Wilcoxen. I’m a little embarrassed to say I’ve been here for 40 years and I really in the last two weeks learned more about him than I had ever heard previously and he seemed like he was quite the contributor to our city. It’s great we’re going to be able to honor him.”

Council agrees to rename Top of the World Park screenshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jackson Flemming/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A screenshot showing Top of the World Park from the video shared with the committee proposing to rename the park after William M. Wilcoxen

Laguna Beach High School seniors (now recent graduates) Jackson Flemming and Hailey Weng presented the proposed name change to the committee in February.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, LBHS teacher Jun Shen presented on behalf of the students who were out of town.

Shen asked the councilmembers to imagine Laguna Beach’s pristine wilderness being taken over by development or the beaches being free-for-all up for grabs for commercial interests. Wilcoxen was instrumental in preventing this from happening, Shen said.

In a short video Flemming created to document the project, he and Weng interview Wilcoxen’s wife, Lois, and one of their daughters, Jennifer Wilcoxen Rosenfeld.

“He loved Laguna,” Lois Wilcoxen said in the video. “He was very much involved with a lot of important projects that we still enjoy.”

He wanted the beaches to be open, not private and accessible to everyone, she added.

“Protecting the public’s right to go to the beach and to enjoy all the things that we love about Laguna Beach,” was important to him, Rosenfeld agreed in the video. “He really wanted to do everything he could to make it…the kind of community he could raise his family in.”

“The main crux of what we’re proposing here is two-fold,” Shen said.

First, to honor the longtime resident who worked hard to preserve so much open space in Laguna Beach, including the TOW Park.

Second, to avoid the confusion between the different locations with the same name. There are at least five different results that pop up when searching for “Top of the World,” he pointed out. Nestled between Treetop Lane, fire station #3 and TOW Elementary School, the small park is often mistaken for Alta Laguna Park by confused out-of-towners.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“Imagine you’re a tourist from across the country trying to find the famous Top of the World trail, where we know is Alta Laguna Park, but you end up all over the place,” he said.

Flemming and Weng also interviewed residents around the park and heard similar comments about not knowing who Wilcoxen was and/or dealing with confused drivers on a regular basis.

A small plaque honoring Wilcoxen was previously mounted on a water fountain at the park, but it was recently removed when the fountain was replaced, Shen explained. The plaque read: “Our thanks to a man who loved Laguna and secured this park for all of us: William M. Wilcoxen 1932-1997.

“So now is a real opportune time to really honor this person by formally renaming (the park) after him and installing signage,” Shen said.

This isn’t the first attempt to rename the park after Wilcoxen, Shen pointed out. He shared a Coastline News article from 1997 (just after Wilcoxen died) that mentioned a campaign was underway to rename the park in honor of him. The article noted that he was a positive influence in the community for many years.

Weng and Flemming also looked into the process to officially get the name changed with Google and other map services. They are essentially the same simple process for each, Flemming reported at the February Recreation Committee meeting: Submit a request, the company researches the accuracy of the request and a few weeks later it’s either approved or denied.

In a letter to city council, Wilcoxen’s daughter, Jennifer Rosenfeld, said the location also resonates with her family for other reasons. Her mother, Lois Wilcoxen, was the school librarian at TOW School for 25 years.

“The location is a perfect place for ‘Wilcoxen Park,’” she wrote.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Rosenfeld also spoke during public comment and thanked the students and Kempler, who inspired them to dig into the local history and learn about Wilcoxen.

“It was such a pleasure to see them working and to remember many of the things that my father did in town,” Rosenfeld said.

She reiterated how special it would be to have the local park named after her father.

“It would be a great honor to have his name affixed to this park and perhaps preserve this little bit of Laguna history,” Rosenfeld said.

Other residents reiterated their support for the renaming and highlighted Wilcoxen’s work in the community.

Longtime resident Sten Kramer first met Wilcoxen in 1981. Growing up as a surfer in Laguna Beach, he knew about the Save Salt Creek campaign and Wilcoxen’s work.

“When I met him, he was larger than life. I was truly amazed to meet him and to learn about all the things he had done,” including Heisler Park and Main Beach, Kramer said. “He’s been truly instrumental in preserving so many treasures of Laguna Beach.”

Naming this park after him is the perfect tribute, he noted.

Toni Flores, a longtime teacher at TOW Elementary School, highlighted the connection between the school and the park. Before the school had air conditioning, on the hot days at the start of the school year, classes would spend time up at the park to have a snack, read, or write. Or, as a fifth-grade teacher, Flores held Revolutionary War re-enactments in the park.

“The park became part of the campus,” Flores said.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.