Art-To-Go at FOA, exhibit and sale FP 071423

Art-To-Go at FOA, exhibit and sale continues through August 27

The mission of The Artists Fund is to promote all Festival of Arts (FOA) exhibitors (past and present) and their work, provide career education through their professional development seminars and webinars, and enrichment grants – helping artists grow their careers. A top priority is helping artists experiencing temporary hardship due to unexpected circumstances.

art to go three birds

Photos courtesy of Artists Fund

“Three is Company” by Toni Danchik, one of the Art-To-Go pieces available. To view all of the pieces, click here.

The exhibit and sale is available to the public daily through August 27. New items are added weekly. All buyers automatically qualify for their drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. Early bird buyers invited; see it now at www.theartistsfund-foa.org/.

CAP Exhibit continues through August 10

Media Partner - This is not an Artists Fund event

Updated schedule! Community Art Project (CAP) has partnered with Laguna Beach Unified School District in presenting Woven, an exhibition of student art, continues through August 10 at Laguna Beach City Hall.

Woven, celebrates the transformative power of arts education, and shows what happens when art instruction is combined into every academic discipline. 505 Forest Ave.

View the Exhibitor Yearbook

Fun Video Slideshow

To help introduce the FOA artists, The Artists Fund created their first Exhibitor Yearbook – in video format. It’s fun and easy to watch at The Artists Fund on YouTube. Free, run time is 2.5 minutes.

Exhibitor Yearbook

Among the top reasons art lovers visit Festival of Arts is to meet the exhibitors in-person.

art to go platters

Platters being auctioned in 2022 at the Festival

Sunday July 30, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

“Platter Demo Day”

Art Center at Festival of Arts

Watch six Festival exhibitors try their hand at decorating giant ceramic platters and tiles. Free with regular Festival admission. Sponsored by Laguna Clay Company.

Sunday August 20, 12-3 p.m.

Art to Go 20% Off Sale

Festival of Arts

Purchase any Art-To-Go item and enjoy 20% off savings during the Festival Runway Fashion Day event.

Sunday August 27, 6-8 p.m.

Art to Go Sellout Auction

Festival of Arts

Bid on 60 originals and platters by Festival exhibitors. Arrive early – bid sheet closures start at 7:15 p.m. All buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at the Tides Inn Laguna Beach.

 

