NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 57  |  July 18, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s summer party 071823

Share this story

Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s summer party welcome a whopping turnout

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club held its annual summer soirée on Thursday night (July 13) at Zinc Cafe on Ocean Avenue, a spot selected by its organizers, club chair Peggy Wolff and vice chair Nia Evans, to elevate the club’s appeal. Appeal, it did.

“We were prepared for 70 or so guests,” said Wolff. “We were blown away that double that number came by throughout the evening. It’s very heartening because the next election will require lots of energy, and this event proved Laguna has it.”

Laguna Beach Democratic Biden

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Glenn McNallan

Brooks Hogenauer and Ella Jarrard grab a moment with President Biden, or his likeness

Despite the crowd, Zinc food and drink did not dwindle, and the patio was filled with Democrats of all ages curious to hear from the speakers: Rep. Dave Min and Joanna Weiss, both candidates for the 47th Congressional District, currently held by Katie Porter. Each candidate shared their personal background and what they would focus on if elected. Weiss and Min spent time mingling with attendees and answering questions.

Laguna Beach Democratic Weiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Congressional candidate Joanna Weiss described to the capacity crowd her background and reasons for running for Rep. Katie Porter’s seat

Laguna Beach Democratic Min

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Congressional candidate State Senator Dave Min (37th District) chats with party attendees

In her introductory remarks, Wolff commended the efforts of the club’s many volunteers each election season. “It takes a lot of work. We have busy lives, but we decide that electing Democrats is a priority in our lives for the rights of all Americans.” She welcomed new club members, several of whom had joined in the week leading up to the event and at the door. Membership is open to anyone registered either as a Democrat or Independent, although only Democrats may vote on club matters, which include candidate endorsements.

Laguna Beach Democratic Nokes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Laguna Beach Democratic Club party guests included Cathy Nokes, Carrie Reynolds and Nancy Johnson

Established in 1945, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is an all-volunteer, chartered club of the Democratic Party of Orange County. It is in its 78th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, policies and values. Democrats believe in an economy that benefits everyone, health care is a right, diversity is strength and democracy is worth defending.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit https://thelbdems.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.