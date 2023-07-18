NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 57  |  July 18, 2023Subscribe

LBSC announces winners of the 2023 Young Artists 071823

Share this story

LBSC announces winners of the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase: Inspiring Youth Creativity in Laguna Beach and Beyond

Laguna Beach Sister Cities (LBSC), Sister Cities International (SCI), Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) and Laguna Food Pantry (LFP) announced the winners of the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS).

This year’s competition, aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda, and embraced the critical theme of climate change and its impact on food security. The theme this year was “Peace By Piece: Food Security In My Community.” Youth from Laguna Beach, along with other communities worldwide through Sister Cities International, submitted remarkable creations that showcased their innovative, thoughtful, and impactful perspectives on the intersection of climate change, food production and consumption within their own community.

LBSC announces group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Christina Shook

(L-R) First Row: Karyn Philippsen LBSC, Christopher Regan/LBCWD, Anne Belyea/LFP, Debbie Neev/LBCWD, Fabiola Kinder/LBSC and Maggie Hempen/LBSC. Second Row: Estella Newton and Sasha Riahi. Third Row: Sam Sweeney and Marlena Steinbach.

The winners of the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase for Laguna Beach are as follows:

Poetry Category:

–1st Place Winner: Sasha Riahi with “Hungry for Change”

–2nd Place Winner: Estella Newton with “The Middle of The Mountain”

Music Category:

–1st Place Winner: Marlena Steinbach with “Hunger”

–2nd Place Winner: Kaiyal Das with “Better Days”

–3rd Place Winner: Sam Sweeney with “Hunger Machine”

Art Category:

–1st Place Winner: Isabelle Tran with The Tree of Life

These young artists and authors have demonstrated exceptional talent and creativity in their respective categories, effectively highlighting the pressing issues of food security and climate change. Their imaginative works not only captivated the judges but also provided profound insights into the challenges and potential solutions surrounding these complex global issues.

To acknowledge their remarkable achievements, each winner received a cash prize:

–1st Place Winners: $500

–2nd Place Winners: $250

–3rd Place Winner: $100

Laguna Beach Sister Cities commends all participants for their impressive contributions to this year’s showcase. The organization firmly believes that by providing a platform for young voices to express their perspectives, it empowers them to become advocates for positive change and sustainable development in their communities and beyond.

The winning entries had the opportunity to submit their works for Sister Cities International’s Young Artists and Authors Showcase to compete on an international level. Laguna Beach’s own Sydney Alderson won third place globally in the poetry category in last year’s 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase. LBSC hopes to see some of this year’s local winners among the list of global winners of SCI’s YAAS.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.