Festival of Arts Weekly Events, July 18-23

Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

July 5 – September 1

Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

To register for workshops, reserve special seating for concerts or view schedules, go towww.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.

Special Event: Pageant Party & Parade

On Saturday, July 22 from 12:30-3 p.m. step back in history and join the Pageant’s 90th anniversary celebration. Become a masterpiece by dressing up in a costume inspired by your favorite artwork and march in the “living pictures” parade! Plus contests, photo ops, music and more. Fun for the whole family. Free admission to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all day long.

More special events: Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate on Thursday, July 20 and Wine and Painting Night on Friday, July 21. New art workshops and classes for the upcoming week include Ceramic Boats classes for youth art classes, Festival Masters! for adult/teen classes.

Summer Art Workshops

Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)

Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.

Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics

The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.

Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.

Printmaking Workshop

Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.

Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.

Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal

Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.

Youth Art Classes

–Friday July 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Resist Painting – Flowers

Cost: $25 per person, per class.

Join this Youth Arts class and explore the beautiful world of resist painting! In this class, your child will learn to create enchanting flowers using pastels and watercolor brushes. They’ll discover how to use resist techniques to create unique and beautiful patterns in their artwork. Our expert instructors will guide your child through the process, helping them to develop their artistic skills and fostering their creativity. Classes are approximately 1 hour. Reservations are required.

–Saturday July 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Ceramics – Boats

Cost: $25 per person, per class.

Learn how to use clay to build your own ceramic boat! Taking inspiration from our surroundings, let’s use patterns and tools to let our imaginations sail. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it. Classes are approximately 1 hour. Reservations are required.

–Sunday July 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person, per class.

Create a pinch-pot head! Learn an important ceramic technique and make funny faces to make your own small pot. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it. Classes are approximately 1 hour. Reservations are required.

Adult/Teen

–Friday, July 21,3- 5:30 p.m.

Vibrant Watercolors

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class.

Discover the magic of watercolor painting at the Festival of Arts! Whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter, our expert instructor will guide you through the techniques and principles of watercolor painting. In this class, you will learn about color mixing, brushwork, composition, and various other methods to create stunning watercolor paintings. Experience the beauty and versatility of watercolor painting. Reservations preferred.

Ceramics - July 22

–Saturday, July 22, 3-5:30 p.m.

Ceramics - Hand-Built Base

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class.

Instructor Andrew Selegean will guide students through the process of creating their own ceramic piece from start to finish. In this dynamic class, participants will learn how to work with clay using a variety of ceramic tools and hand-building techniques. Designed for all skill levels, this class is a great introduction to ceramic fundamentals. Take your ceramic piece to the next level with our optional Exotic Glazes class. Return July 30 to add color and shine to your finished piece using rare glazes, available for a separate fee.

–Sunday, July 23, 3- 5:30 p.m.

Festival Masters!

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class.

In this fun and engaging class, you’ll learn how to paint, draw, and create like one of your favorite Festival Exhibitors! Led by Festival Exhibitor Carole Boller, students will explore styles of art and gain inspiration from Festival Artists to create their own masterpiece. This one-of-a-kind class is a can’t miss opportunity! This session will feature Festival Exhibitor and printmaker Vinita Voogd.

Wine and Painting Nights - July 21

Wine and Painting Nights

Every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

–Friday, July 21, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 fee per person, per class; For adults 21 and up.

Uncork your creativity this summer at the Festival of Arts. Enjoy a fun painting workshop, while surrounded by beautiful art. Learn easy step-by-step processes, as taught by award-winning artist Nikita Young. Beginners and all levels are invited – take home your finished masterpiece. All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Classes held in the Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America. Reservations are required.

Pints, Pinots and Prints - July 22

–Saturday, July 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 fee per person, per class; For adults 21 and up.

If you’re looking for a creative and fun way to spend an evening, the “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class is the perfect choice. This unique class combines the art of printmaking with the pleasure of enjoying a pint of beer or a glass of wine. Under the guidance of our experienced instructor Vinita Voogd, participants will learn the basics of printmaking and create your own unique prints using a variety of techniques. Classes are designed to be fun and social, with plenty of opportunities to chat with your fellow students and make new friends. Whether you’re a seasoned printmaker or a beginner, our “”Pints, Pinots, and Prints”” class is the perfect way to explore your creativity and have a great time while you’re at it, and you’ll have a piece of art to take home. So why wait? Sign up today and discover the joys of printmaking! All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations required.” Reservations are required. Participants must be 21 and older.

Slim Man - July 18

Music Schedule

–Tuesday, July 18, 5:30-7 p.m.

Slim Man

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

Slim Man, born Timoteo Camponeschi, discovered music at an early age learning to play trumpet, piano and guitar before studying at the Peabody Institute of Music in Baltimore, Md. He later went on to form the band BootCamp and performed alongside The Tubes, The B-52s, Squeeze, Split Enz, Johnny Winter and many others. He was named Best Jazz Vocalist at the Coachella Music Awards in 2016 and 2017.

–Wednesday, July 19, 5:30-7 p.m.

Kay-Ta Crypto “String Society”

Cost: Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $45 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

Osaka (Japan) born guitarist Kay-Ta has supported/performed with artists ranging from pop/R&B artists like Grammy Winner Lalah Hathaway, Jennifer Hudson, Jody Watley, Amerie & Chante Moore; contemporary jazz artists like Jackiem Joyner, Keiko Matsui and Michael Lington to jazz fusion artists like Japanese drum prodigy, Senri Kawaguchi.

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate - Ray Fuller - July 20

Special Events:

–Thursday, July 20, 5-7:30 p.m.

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate

Performer: Ray “The Weeper” Fuller

Cost: $25 per person (doesn’t include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating). Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $50 per person per concert. (Includes Festival admission, doesn’t include wine and chocolate pairings.) Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

Chocolate, wine and all that jazz sweetens up the Festival of Arts this summer. On Thursday nights, indulge your senses at the “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate” series. Wine and Chocolate Pairings: Sample a wide variety of wines expertly selected to complement and enhance the nuanced flavor of gourmet chocolates. Sponsored by: Cambria Wines & Charles Schwab.

Ray Fuller, guitarist, composer, music director and producer has intimately worked with such noted artists as Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, Natalie Cole, George Duke, Regina Belle, Boney James, Branford Marsalis, Bebe & Cece Winans, Yolanda Adams, Quincy Jones, Brenda Russell, Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp and many others in his outstanding musical career.

Darden - July 21

–Friday, July 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

Americana Music Series

Darden

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

Darden is comprised of Clara, the guitarist; Havi on mandolin, Tabbi, the bassist, Josiah on drums and Noah on keys. The girls are the vocalists in the group, focusing on harmonies and musical blends. Raised on the California coast in a family of musicians, the band grew up surrounded by musical influences from almost every genre. The band currently resides in Orange County, and they can be seen frequently performing around Fullerton and Southern California.

–Saturday, July 22, 5:30-7 p.m.

Wow…Can They Sing! Series

Tawanda

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

Saturday nights at the Festival of Arts are for the birds – the songbirds that is! Extraordinary singers from all over Southern California take the stage in this music series that will leave you saying “Wow…can they sing!”

A vibrant mix of cultural heritages that underpin her every move, Tawanda was raised in the deep south of New Mexico on the border with Texas. She is proudly a first generation American with a mother from Germany and a father from Mozambique. That fusion of intoxicating backgrounds gave her access to music that many do not experience and which will forever stay in her heart.

–Sunday, July 23, 1-2:30 p.m.

Gospel Experience Series

Terry Steele and Crystal Lewis

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

Terry Steele is a two-time Grammy Awards nominee/a two-time ASCAP Award-winning songwriter and has toured as a professional recording artist, having concert performances in Russia, Japan, China, Germany, Brazil, Jamaica, Israel, England as well as the U.S., touching the hearts and souls of millions of people around the world.

Bill Cantos - July 23

–Sunday, July 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Tremendous Tributes Series

Performer: Bill Cantos: Remembering Burt Bacharach

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

The Festival of Arts brings to the stage some of Southern California’s most well-known tribute bands. Talented performers pay homage to music legends as they re-create popular songs. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply looking to enjoy great music, this series is sure to have you singing, dancing and reminiscing. Sunday nights are a blast from the past at the Festival of Arts.

The music and lyrics of Bill Cantos have been recorded by artists spanning the worlds of pop, jazz, theater, gospel and world music: Ramsey Lewis, Lea Salonga, Patti Austin, Brenda Russell, Herb Alpert, Cheryl Bentyne, The Imperials, Flora Purim, Clay Crosse, Helen Baylor, Mark Winkler and many others.

Derek Bordeaux - July 24

–Monday, July 24, 5-7 p.m.

Derek Bordeaux

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

The Derek Bordeaux Group has been a staple in the L.A. and Orange County music scene. The Derek Bordeaux brand of R&B, Motown and soul has become the standard for all musicians, both headliner and cover artist. For more than 25 years, Bordeaux has performed in Southern California and Las Vegas, becoming one of the most sought-after artists for his sultry renditions of Motown classics, jazz and blues standards.

Reserved Seats: Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Includes admission to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

Every Day

Workshops at the Art Center

Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information, visit https://www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.