SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical hits the No Square Theatre stage next week

By MARRIE STONE

What do David Bowie, John Legend, Yolanda Adams, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper and Aerosmith have in common? They’re only a handful of the renowned artists who wrote songs for the 2016 Broadway hit SpongeBob SquarePants. Musicians spanning genres from gospel to country, rock to disco, and pop to metal contributed to the musical that’s hitting the No Square Theatre stage this summer. SpongeBob SquarePants opens July 28 and runs through August 6 (with a special performance that day at 2 p.m. for guests on the spectrum).

Photo by Ella Wyatt

(L-R) Jamaal Walker plays Patrick Star, Shea Buchanan is Sandy Cheeks and Matthew Metzger stars as SpongeBob SquarePants

No Square’s Musical Director Roxanna Ward said that unlike the usual “jukebox musicals” (where most of the songs are popular hits), SpongeBob SquarePants features work by well-known artists writing original works. What’s also unusual, she said, is the diversity of the artists across genres. “Sara Bareilles and the guys from Aerosmith? I wouldn’t put those guys together. Cyndi Lauper and country singer Lady A? John Legend and David Bowie? You’re going to know that David Bowie song as soon as you hear it, because it just sounds like him,” Ward said.

It turns out that what unites these disparate artists is SpongeBob himself. They all love him. Bowie, whose kids were fans of the show, even voiced a character in one of the episodes, as did Gene Simmons (the front man for the metal band Kiss).

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Music Director Roxanna Ward is nonplussed by the task of belting out tunes across genres on the keyboard. A consummate comedian under pressure, Ward brings vast experience and humor to her role.

“As someone who grew up with SpongeBob, I was a little wary about the musical,” said Jamaal Walker, who plays the role of Patrick. “But looking at who’s behind the music – all the various artists like Lady Antebellum [now known as Lady A], John Legend, Panic! At the Disco and [rapper] T.I. – so many people from so many different genres and decades – that’s what really grabbed me. Musicals don’t usually have different genres running through them. Here, every song is something different. It will be interesting for people to experience.”

Ella Wyatt agreed. “The music is appealing to people who don’t even like musical theater,” she said, noting the more modern-day bands like Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Plain White Ts.

Whether your kids are current SpongeBob fans, or you want to binge on a little nostalgia, the show targets every age as its humor works on several levels. Even folks wholly unfamiliar with SpongeBob (which includes a few members of the cast) are enjoying the good humor, diverse music and topical subject matter.

The cast is a youthful mix of No Square newcomers and returning favorites. Because of its summertime run, Wyatt was able to nab a great mix of high school and college students who are often unavailable other times of the year.

Matthew Metzger, who’s making his debut on the No Square stage, plays the titular role of SpongeBob. His casting couldn’t be more perfect, as Metzger not only grew up on SpongeBob, but he remains an avid fan. “I grew up watching the TV show, so I’ve naturally been a fan,” Metzger said. “I’ve had the pajamas. I’ve seen the movies in the theaters. I have the DVDs. I even have SpongeBob stuffed animals on my bed.”

Metzger connects with SpongeBob’s optimistic personality. “No matter what’s happening, SpongeBob’s attitude is, ‘We’re going to get through this’ or ‘I can do this.’ He’s his own hero. I’ve always tried my best to root for myself and talk positively to myself. [I remind myself that] I can do [anything] if I put my mind to it. So I really resonate with SpongeBob’s messages.”

Photo by Ella Wyatt

Matthew Metzger plays the starring role as SpongeBob SquarePants

“The themes are very relevant to today’s society, especially since COVID (even though it was written well before),” said Wyatt. “Placing the blame on other groups when things go wrong and a kind of mob mentality. That all feels timely.”

“It’s also about friendship and saving the world,” said Ward. “There are father/daughter relationship issues. When you think about the premise…these creatures in the sea…it seems goofy. But it’s clever and it’s funny. It’s right up our kids’ alley.”

Jamaal Walker, who plays the role of Patrick (SpongeBob’s BFF), is also making his No Square debut. Although Walker has never done community theater, he’s appeared on the Irvine Valley College stage (where he’s currently studying) in Sweeney Todd and 9 to 5: The Musical. In part, it was the size of the No Square stage that motivated him to audition. “It reminds me of working in a black box because it’s so intimate and close,” he said. “Like a theater in the round.”

While Walker’s character requires some personality adjustments, his infectious smile feels right for the role. “I feel like my mental space doesn’t work like Patrick’s,” Walker said. “It’s hinted that he’s smarter than he lets on, but he presents himself as spacey and in his own world. I try to keep a blank mind in the scene, listening but not looking like I’m listening. So, yes, it’s a challenge.”

Photo by Ella Wyatt

No Square newcomer Jamaal Walker as Patrick Star

Fans of No Square’s Footloose may remember Abby Matossian, who plays the role of Pearl Krabs, and is studying musical theater at Saddleback College. Matossian describes herself as happy and energetic, enjoying the challenge of playing a character who’s decidedly the opposite. “Pearl is emotional. She’s sad and mopey all the time and takes everything very personally,” said Matossian. “I get to use that in my choices on stage. I slump my shoulders and stomp around. I lower my voice. It’s been so fun to play someone so different.”

There are also some not-so-subtle environmental themes running throughout. Don’t miss the elaborate costuming, courtesy of No Square’s steadfast designer Brigitte Harper. She manufactured a cap out of Coca-Cola cans and made sea anemones from pom-poms. Her hope is to recreate the Broadway musical’s spectacular skirt from yellow rubber dishwashing gloves before opening night. “It’s the bottom of the ocean. There’s junk down there,” said Harper, who’s known for her whimsical and often hilarious costume creations. “At the same time, we want to have lots of nice colors.”

Harper has her job cut out for her in this production. The 20-member cast requires more than 50 costumes, each one designed and hand-sewn by Harper. She knitted SpongeBob’s tie. She crocheted Patrick’s afghan cape. She constructed Squidward’s multiple articulating legs and sized each shoe to fit. She created sea anemones, eels, sardines, plankton and bubble costumes – each one custom-made and complicated. And all of it done on a strict budget that required some extra creativity in recycling found and used objects.

“I’m already over budget,” she said, while simultaneously fantasizing about the headpiece she plans to construct out of an old detergent bottle. “This is something I never like because I’m always trying to come in under budget.”

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

A behind-the-scenes tour of the elaborate costuming for “Into The Woods” (May 2022). Harper prefers to keep this production’s costumes a surprise.

For guests on the autism spectrum, or who otherwise prefer an abbreviated and toned-down version of the production, No Square Theatre is offering one performance specially designed for sensitive audiences on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. The one-hour show features a smaller band, muted sound effects and cultivates an atmosphere of wide acceptance for every guest’s needs. “Having the opportunity to connect with that audience is important to me,” Metzger said. “Theater is for everyone.”

Photo by Ella Wyatt

SpongeBob and Patrick can’t wait to welcome you to the No Square Theatre stage. Come see them!

For more information about No Square Theatre, or to purchase tickets, visit their website by clicking here. Performances are held on July 28, July 29 and August 4 through 6 at 7 p.m., and July 30 at 2 p.m. A special theatre-on-the-spectrum production is offered on August 6 at 2 p.m. at a discounted rate.

No Square also welcomes your generous donations, which help them “create the extraordinary on a shoestring budget.”

