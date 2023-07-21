NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

“Alleged complaint” regarding harassment and hostile work environment against Councilmember George Weiss takes City Council behind closed doors

TJ headshot AugA “Special Closed Session” City Council meeting met yesterday following distribution of an official notice on Tuesday (July 18) afternoon of this week. The meeting was reportedly held from 8-10 a.m. in Conference Room A at Laguna Beach City Hall.

The only information released concerning the agenda was: “Confer with Legal Counsel Regarding Significant Exposure to Litigation (pursuant to Government Code section 54956.9(d)(2)) – one item: complaint alleging conduct of Councilmember George Weiss constituting harassment and creating hostile work environment.”

It further confirmed that Councilmember Mark Orgill would participate remotely via a teleconference from San Diego.

The notice stated that “no other business would be considered.”

Because it appears to relate to items concerning a personnel issue, no other information is expected to be released at this time.

One of the great displays at the Festival of Arts is just to the right as you first enter the FOA grounds. It’s comprised of the Junior Art Exhibit “featuring a diverse range of mediums of creative expressions, including paintings, sculptures, animation and mixed media pieces,” from some 250 Orange County students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. It’s important to note that this exhibition is sponsored by California First Leasing Corporation, The FOA Foundation and Mark Porterfeld of Laguna Beach.

Last Sunday, those students whose artwork is displayed were welcomed to a celebration which also included their families and art teachers from across the county.

During the three-hour celebration, these young artists embarked on their own art quest, visiting professional artists whose work is on display in the FOA. Upon completion, they received prizes like paint sets, pencils and notepads to inspire their creativity. Attendees also enjoyed special art workshops at the Art Center, offering various techniques like hat making, printmaking and ceramics.

If you’re a “new” mom, this is something you’re going to want to take note of. Beginning next Wednesday, July 26, the inaugural launch takes place of the New Moms at the Museum group at the Laguna Art Museum.

New moms are invited to come meet other new moms and other insightful professionals surrounded by an electric mix of California art.

The monthly meet-up will be a blend of education, information and socialization with an artistic element. It will start with an introduction of a featured piece of art by museum staff, then three quick tips for third and fourth trimester moms from industry professionals such as pediatricians, midwives, doulas and newborn care specialists. The last 45 minutes are for you to meet and mingle.

During free time, there will be a live art exhibition of abdominal wrapping and an art corner, should you feel moved to be creative.

Attendees should bring a yoga mat to lie your baby on and a comfy blanket for extra warmth, as it can get chilly in the museum.

The meet-up is designed for pregnant moms and those moms with babies up to four months. New dads are also welcome.

According to the museum, “a tasty morsel and beverage will be provided” and you’ll have an informational sheet for you to take home afterwards. Parents may even stay after and browse the galleries.

If that’s for you, advance tickets are recommended at $7 for museum members and $14 for non-members. Children under 12 are free.

Turn the calendar back to 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Martha Wright, Mary Ann McClintock and Jane Hunt sent out a call for a women’s conference to be held at Seneca Falls, N.Y..

According to History, the announcement was published in a local paper (go figure) on July 14, reading, “A Convention to discuss the social, civil, and religious condition and rights of women will be held in the Wesleyan Chapel, at Seneca Falls, on Wednesday and Thursday, the 19th and 20th of July current; commencing at 10 o’clock A.M.

“During the first day the meeting will be exclusively for women, who are earnestly invited to attend. The public generally are invited to be present on the second day, when Lucretia Mott, of Philadelphia, and other ladies and gentlemen, will address the Convention.”

Some 200 women convened. Stanton presented a declaration that closely modeled the Declaration of Independence saying, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights…”

A Declaration of Sentiments and Grievances then detailed the injustices inflicted upon women in the United States and called upon U.S. women to organize and petition for their rights.

The next day, this Declaration of Sentiments and Grievances was presented and passed unanimously by the assembly gathered. A discussion also debated a woman’s right to vote.

It was the beginning of the suffrage movement in America.

On Tuesday of this week (July 19), Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) authored a Resolution at the state level recognizing those achievements 175 years ago.

“I am honored to author a Resolution commemorating this event of historical significance,” said Dixon. “There is still work to be done, but we have come far. This year, there are a record number of women serving in State Legislatures across the nation. According to Politico, approximately one third of all state legislators are women.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach celebrated its new skate ramps with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 13. The skate ramps were donated by the Jaffe Family Foundation to provide a space for youth to practice various tricks on skateboards and scooters.

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen represented the city, joining Karen Jaffe, Fresh Park owner Roger Hickey and other donors who have supported the ongoing playground renovations.

The playground renovations include a new play structure, basketball court, outdoor learning laboratory and other upgraded equipment. The skate ramps mark a milestone in the playground plans, which have been further funded by a $400,000 grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

 

