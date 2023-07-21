NewLeftHeader

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach celebrates

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach celebrates new skate ramps with ribbon cutting

On Thursday morning, July 13, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) celebrated its new skate ramps with a ribbon cutting. The skate ramps, generously donated by the Jaffe Family Foundation, provide a variety of space for youth to practice various tricks on skateboards and scooters.

The ceremony was attended by city officials Bob Whalen, mayor of Laguna Beach and Mike Munzing, mayor pro tem of Aliso Viejo, as well as donors who have supported the ongoing playground renovations, including Karen Jaffe. Roger Hickey, owner of Fresh Park, was also in attendance.

boys and donors

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of BGCLB

 (L-R): Terry Anderson (BGCLB board president), Jimmy Azadian (BGCLB board member), Phyllis Phillips (BGCLB board philanthropy chair), Karen Jaffe (Club supporter and donor), Mark Skaist (BGCLB board member) and Roger Hickey (owner of Fresh Park)

The playground renovations will include a new play structure, basketball court, outdoor learning laboratory and other upgraded equipment. The skate ramps mark a milestone in the playground plans, which have been further funded by a $400,000 grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

boys and skate camp

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB Skate Camp, instructor Eric Mickelson of U Sk8

The Boys & Girls Club thanks the Jaffe Family Foundation for their contribution, which impacts the lives of young people in Laguna Beach and surrounding communities. The new skate ramps provide an opportunity for young people to learn, play and, most importantly, have fun.

Directly following the ribbon cutting, a session of the summer skate camp began, allowing youth to test the new skate ramps.

boys and skate gear

Click on photo for a larger image

Skate gear

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. The Club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

