NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 58  |  July 21, 2023Subscribe

Traffic collision sees vehicle leave S. Coast Highway 072123

Share this story

Traffic collision sees vehicle leave S. Coast Highway, ends up on Avila’s El Ranchito patio

At approximately 11:32 p.m. on Wednesday night (July 19), Laguna Beach Police and Fire responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle that had crashed into a commercial building.

Traffic collision sees back of vehicle

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBFD Instagram

Back of pick-up truck with doors ajar after crashing onto Avila’s El Ranchito patio

Upon arrival, a pick-up truck was located on the patio of Avila’s El Ranchito in the 1300 block of S. Coast Highway. Two occupants inside the vehicle complained of pain and were transported to a local hospital.

As a result of the collision, a gas line was severed on the outdoor patio of the restaurant. The Gas Company responded to the scene and completed repairs.

Traffic collision sees side of truck

Click on photo for a larger image

Pick-up truck sits atop outside patio

According to Lt. Cornelius Ashton of the LBPD, the female passenger of the vehicle was arrested for multiple warrants after she was discharged from the hospital.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.