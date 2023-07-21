NewLeftHeader

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach awards community grants to nine local organizations

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to announce the award of nine community grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the local community. These organizations, which offer programs within the city in the areas of health and human services, education, arts and culture, civic and community services, include: Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Food Pantry, LOCA Arts Education, Mauli Ola Foundation and South County Crosscultural Council.

Representatives from the recipient organizations attended a presentation on July 14 at the club’s weekly meeting, now held at the club’s new venue in the Forest Room at the Laguna Presbyterian Church.

“The recipients of our community grants offer services that make a profound difference in the Laguna Beach community,” said René Williams, the club’s president for 2023-2024. “Our Rotary Club members work throughout the year to hold events, like Laguna Beach Car Show and Grapes for Grads, to raise funds to support organizations like these, that improve the lives of people they serve.”

Grant applications are evaluated on financial need and the impact to the community. The club accepts community grant applications each year in May.

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach meets at 12 p.m. for lunch each Friday. Anyone interested in joining or learning more about the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is encouraged to visit www.lagunabeachrotary.org.

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. They connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

Rotary members improve lives and bring positive, lasting change to communities around the world by promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water and sanitation, supporting education, saving mothers and children and growing local economies. Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985, and in 1988 became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Visit www.endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

 

