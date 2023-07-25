NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 59  |  July 25, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 072523

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Humidity and hurricanes

Dennis 5Here on Sunday afternoon (July 23) at 5 p.m., we had a heavy dose of June gloom in late July with even some drizzle thrown in the mix. Above the thick stratus layer, there are bands of altocumulus at 16,000 feet streaming in from the southeast and if it seemed muggier than usual, you’re absolutely right. The dew point climbed into the low-to-mid 60s, causing a bit of discomfort here in town.

There were no reports of any thunderstorm activity in our nearby mountains and deserts. With that ever-present heat dome over the Southwest, monsoonal flows have been at a minimum so far. That’s quite a radical change from a year ago when flooding rains from the strong and severe thunderstorms were invading the region on an almost daily basis. It was also quite a far cry from a year ago when some places collected as much as twice the normal rain output for a whole year.

Did somebody build a giant breakwater off our coast? We haven’t even had a three-foot day in over a month, making this July the flattest on record. That’s going as far back as 1958 when I started keeping track of this stuff – plus the water is still nippy. At 10 a.m. on Sunday, there was only one person in the water at Main Beach and he was only in the water up to his waist. What does that tell you? The Southern Hemisphere wave machine is not cooperating at all, and the Mexican tropics are in a coma with only a couple of thunderstorm clusters showing on the latest satellite images. El Niño? Yeah, right.

Meanwhile, ocean temps in the Gulf of Mexico and off Florida are as high as 95 degrees which is damaging the second largest barrier reef off the Yucatan Peninsula. The coral heads are becoming severely bleached which is cutting off a large chunk of the food supply from underwater sea life – 95 degrees. That’s unheard of! You would think that with water that hot, the region would be a rich breeding grounds for active tropical system development, but it’s quiet down in those hot Atlantic waters. Growth is being greatly hampered by strong upper-level shear winds from the east and northeast, whose clockwise winds are blowing from the very strong Bermuda High pressure zone.

As we enter the month of August, hurricane development begins to move to the east towards the tropical west coast of Africa. That’s where the spawning center begins to shift eastward and by early September, a few storms are being born as far east as the Cape Verde Islands off Africa’s west coast. After mid-September, most storms begin in the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

In an average year, more than 100 disturbances with hurricane potential are observed in the Atlantic, the Gulf and the Caribbean. On average, only about 12-15 reach the tropical storm stage, and only about a half dozen of those reach hurricane strength. Around three or four reach Category 3 or stronger, but then you get a freak year like 2005 when there were two dozen tropical systems with 16 reaching hurricane status and a total of eight attaining major hurricane status. On the average, two of these directly affect the United States. Historically, here on the West Coast in Southern California, there have been only three systems making it all the way up here – in September 1858, September 1939 and last August.

See y’all next week, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.