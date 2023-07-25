NewLeftHeader

LagunaTunes Community Chorus receives grant from lodging establishments, City of Laguna Beach

LagunaTunes Community Chorus has announced a $5,000 grant from the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. The welcome funds will continue to help maintain membership (currently about 60 members), provide instrumental support at the group’s two free concerts per year and explore some new smaller musical events in the coming year.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, LagunaTunes Chorus recently presented a concert of favorite songs from its 20-year history (LagunaTunesGreatest Hits!). The concert, held on June 11 at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater, attracted a large and enthusiastic audience.

lagunatunes community group

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

A few LagunaTunes singers serenade City Council

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Its purpose is “creating community through the joy of singing.” Rehearsals for the fall season will resume in September, with no tryouts are required – just a desire to sing. The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, past longtime director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and current director of Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining local, national and international choral productions are well known.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone and presents two free concerts per year, in the fall and spring. Funding is provided by the FOA Foundation and the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

