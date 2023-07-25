Council will hear update on potential affordable housing sites 072523

Council will hear update on potential affordable housing sites, consider animal-related ordinance, and contract for DSP update project

By SARA HALL

The Laguna Beach City Council has a varied agenda tonight.

At tonight's meeting (Tuesday, July 25), council will hear and/or consider: An update on affordable housing opportunity sites; an ordinance related to dog barking, tying animals to moving vehicles or bicycles, and the process for declaring an animal to be vicious and/or a public nuisance; service provider agreement for the Downtown Specific Plan update phase 2 project; modifications from a state agency regarding code amendments related to accessory dwelling units; and placement of sewer service and residential solid waste collection fees as special assessments on the county tax roll.

Council also held a special closed session on Monday (July 24) (continued from the July 20 special closed session discussion) to confer with legal counsel regarding significant exposure to litigation regarding a complaint alleging conduct of Councilmember George Weiss constituting harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

During regular business, council will hear an update on affordable housing opportunity sites and housing element programs. Councilmembers will provide any feedback or direction to the city manager as appropriate.

At the Jan. 11, 2022 meeting, council directed staff to examine three potential sites for affordable housing: Vista Aliso/Lang Park (21544 Wesley Drive); Laguna Beach Unified School District bus depot (2003 Laguna Canyon Road) and parking lot #3 (243 Ocean Ave., behind Bushard’s Pharmacy). Council also requested developer input, a description of the process and staff resources, schematics related to Vista Aliso and outreach to LBUSD.

According to the agenda report, city staff met with the owner of the Visa Aliso site (National Church Residences) and its local development partner (C&C Development). Staff is reporting that the owner has expressed interest in expanding housing opportunities to a portion of Lang Park. Also, NCR has provided draft conceptual schematics. These schematics aim to facilitate further conversations and explore potential housing opportunities. Based on the conceptual plans, the development of 31 new senior housing units may be feasible on a designated portion of Lang Park, which is owned by the city.

Staff also noted that while NCR holds the title to the Vista Aliso property, LBUSD has the option to purchase the property for $1 in 2041. During the joint council in LBUSD Board of Education meeting on June 6, some of the options discussed included the potential extension of the long-term lease within RC and maintaining the option to purchase the property in 2041. Recognizing the value of the site, the school board requested district staff research the process of repurchasing and selling the land.

According to the report, if LBUSB chooses not to sell Vista Aliso, the long-term lease would need to be expended in order to make the construction of additional units. Assuming the typical affordability covenant of 55 years and a construction date of 2026, the long-term lease would need to be extended to 2081.

The staff report also notes that certain housing related laws may apply, including the state’s surplus land act and the housing crisis act of 2019.

The school district’s bus yard was also discussed between city staff and LBUSD. The district is currently in the process of upgrading its fleet to electric vehicles, which would require infrastructure upgrades and a substantial financial investment at the bus yard. Due to this, staff found that a housing development at the site is unfeasible at this time. The issue is also discussed at the council and school board joint meeting on June 6, and additional constraints for the site were identified.

Regarding parking lot 3 (Ocean Avenue), staff found that to proceed with an affordable housing project on the property the council is required to declare it as surplus land and issue a notice of availability to the state’s list of housing developers and other stakeholders. Interested parties have 60 days to respond and the city must negotiate for at least 90 days with any applicants that submit a letter of interest.

If the negotiations with the housing developer are successful, the approved project must provide a minimum of 25% of the housing units being affordable to lower income households. If the negotiations are unsuccessful, the city must record a deed restriction that any future projects on the site with 10 or more residential units provide at least 15% of the housing units as affordable to lower income households.

According to the staff report, if no letter is received, the city is obligated to record a deed restriction stipulating that any future projects with 10 or more residential units must allocate at least 15% of the housing units as affordable to lower income households. Following this, the city has the option to place the property on the open market or retain ownership of the property.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will consider an ordinance amending several animal-related city codes at the meeting next week

Also during regular business, council will consider an ordinance amending city code related to dog barking, tying animals to moving vehicles or bicycles, and the process for declaring an animal to be vicious and/or a public nuisance.

If approved, the action would revise the definition of what constitutes nuisance dog barking, prohibit tying an animal to a moving bicycle or vehicle if doing so endangers the animal, and would create a new legal process for determining whether an animal is a public nuisance.

According to the staff report, the current definition of what constitutes a violation of the city’s barking dog ordinance is vague and subjective. Enforcement has been based on the number of complaints from neighbors, and whether a complainant was agreeable to testify at an appeal hearing if the dog owner chose to appeal the citation. Staff notes that this has led to inconsistent standards and enforcement, with some dog owners being treated differently than others.

The proposed ordinance defines that a dog sparking constitutes a city code violation if there is incessant barking for 30 minutes or more and in a 24 consecutive hour period, or intermittent barking for 60 minutes or more in a 24 consecutive hour period. This definition is similar to several other Orange County cities, according to the staff report.

Also, the city currently has regulations in place that prohibit tying an animal to a tree or shrub along a public sidewalk, street, city park, or city beach. It is also prohibited to tie an unattended animal to public poles, parking meters and public benches.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit tying animals to moving bicycles and moving vehicles if it endangers the health and well-being of the animal or the public. This would also apply to e-bikes. However non-motorized methods of transportation, like scooters, skateboards, roller skates or blades, would not be included.

Regarding nuisance animals, the staff report notes that the current ordinance does not provide due process for animal owners when determining whether an animal is a public safety nuisance, and what remedy should be imposed to abate the nuisance.

Staff is proposing a more precise definition, which would include categories such as “potentially dangerous” and “vicious” animals. The suggested ordinance outlines a clear process that the city must follow to declare an animal a public safety nuisance. It also specifies the available remedies the city may order to abate a nuisance animal. The ordinance would also allow an appeal hearing process for animal owners who disagree with the city’s findings and ordered.

Last up during regular business, council will consider a service provider agreement for Downtown Specific Plan update phase 2 project.

If approved, the action will authorize the city manager to execute the agreement with CSG Consultants in the amount of $290,732 for the preparation of a program environmental impact report for phase 2 of the DSP update project. It will also authorize the city manager to approve change orders for additional services that may be required in an amount not-to-exceed $30,000.

Council adopted an update to specific elements of the DSP on July 21, 2020. Council decided that proposed changes to the maximum allowable building heights, intended to promote increased housing density according to the staff report, required additional environmental review and analysis of the potential effects on the visual character of the Downtown.

The first phase of the project addressed business permitting and parking standards and was certified by the California Coastal Commission in 2022. It is now being implemented.

Also during regular business, council will consider local coastal program, city code and zoning code amendments related to accessory dwelling units and junior ADUs, as modified by the CCC on February 9.

Council accepted the CCC modifications on May 16, but after council approval, staff became aware of a few minor emissions that were contained in the CCC’s addendum, that were not included in the adopted ordinance.

The minor omissions are related to General provisions and development standards, and are generally language corrections or clarifications.

Council adopted zoning and LCP amendments on Dec. 14, 2021, related to the regulation of ADUs. Coastal commissioners reviewed and certified the amendments on February 9 and conditioned their approval with several of their own modifications, which were primarily intended to bring the city’s ADU ordinance into better conformity with state laws, which went into effect on January 1.

Most notable was that the height allowance of a detached ADU was increased from 16 to 18 feet, and there is a new by-right allowance for second story attached ADUs that can be a maximum of 25 feet, next week’s staff report on the item explains. Additionally, the CCC made modifications to the parking standards by requiring on-site replacement parking for the primary residence when a garage is converted to an ADU. To provide flexibility, the replacement parking spaces may be uncovered, tandem and located in the front yard setback. The original ordinance did not require replacement parking in those situations.

Councilmembers unanimously voted in support of the code amendments on Nov. 16, 2021, although there were some concerns, primarily about parking. Council previously reviewed an earlier draft version of the ordinance and made some recommendations to staff, it was then sent back to the Planning Commission, who suggested their own changes. The revised version was aimed at complying with state regulations and being more flexible for ADUs.

At a joint City Council and Planning Commission housing workshop on April 6, 2021, officials reviewed and provided input on the draft 6th Cycle Housing Element. The discussion included an ADU amnesty program, which could help bring currently illegal ADUs up to code and count toward the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which is 394 units for Laguna Beach’s current cycle.

The ADU program (program five in the Housing Plan section) in the draft Housing Element document is meant to ease restrictions on ADUs and provide incentives for their development or preservation.

In response to the state’s housing crisis, California law was amended in 2017 to incentivize a DU development by creating minimum standards that all local agencies were required to implement.

First up during regular business, council will consider placement of sewer service and residential solid waste collection fees as special assessments on the county tax roll.

If approved, the action will confirm the assessments for sewer service and residential solid waste collection and authorize the transmittal of these assessments to the County of Orange for placement on the 2023-24 county tax roll.

The city places its fees for sewer service and residential solid waste collection fees on the county tax roll every year. According to this staff report, this is done so that the county, on behalf of the city, may collect these fees along with the collection of county property taxes.

Sewer service page for FY 2023-24 were approved and adopted by Council on June 29, 2021. The residential solid waste collection fees, including those for FY 2023-24, were adopted on May 16 earlier this year.

According to the staff report, the annual solid waste fee for a single-family residential household is $329.58 per year, per single unit, equivalent to $27.47 a month. The sewer service fee includes a rate increase of 6%, resulting in a new fee for the service of $910.41 per year for the typical single family residential household, or $75.87 a month. Staff notes that the sewer service rate increase will impact residents in the northern part of the city from Cardinal way to the northern city limits. For residents living south of Cardinal Way, sewer services are provided by South Coast Water District.

A public hearing is required to confirm the assessments on a parcel-by-parcel basis before placing the feet as assessments on the county tax roll.

During councilmember items, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi is asking the council to consider an update to the Transportation, Circulation, and Growth Management Element, and reconsider the roles and responsibilities of the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee. Part of the request is also to establish a citywide safety pledge.

The council agenda is available online here. Closed session will begin at 3 p.m. and the regular meeting at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website atwww.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Comments were emailed to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on July 24 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments then to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on July 25, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.