American Legion and Auxiliary welcome veterans 072523

American Legion and Auxiliary welcome veterans to the Pageant of the Masters

Once again, American Legion Post 222 Vice Commander Richard Moore coordinated a night out for veterans and two service dogs from the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center in San Diego to attend the Pageant of the Masters.

american legion veterans

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary

Veterans from Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center in San Diego

The Auxiliary were on hand to greet the veterans presenting each with a poppy to wear. After a group photo, each veteran received a program and snack before being escorted into the Festival of Arts to browse the booths before the show.

american legion members

Click on photo for a larger image

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary

The veterans expressed their thanks for the opportunity to attend this amazing production!

Interested in upcoming events or joining the Auxiliary? Please contact Sandi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

 

