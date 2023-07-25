Casey Parlette’s striking sculpture Dawn Patrol FP 072523

Casey Parlette’s striking sculpture Dawn Patrol celebrates the majesty of surfing pelicans

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“Every art piece tells a story,” said Casey Parlette, as he explained the inspiration behind his sculpture Dawn Patrol – which has a compelling tale to tell.

Installed a few weeks ago, Parlette’s most recent public art piece Dawn Patrol projects off the northern wall of the mid-century modern Coast Liquor, which was designed by Chris Abel and restored by the Dornin Investment Group.

To create “Dawn Patrol,” Parlette drew from his experience watching brown pelicans surf

“It started when Dornin Investments Group, who has been awesome to work with, approached me to create a piece for the wall,” Parlette said. “We discussed different concepts, but this one gave me the unique opportunity to showcase something I witnessed for 23 years as a lifeguard. The pelicans would drop in on the waves and glide on the updraft – surfing so gracefully. I wanted to capture that. We felt my concept worked best with the space, it told an interesting story, and this is near the stretch of beach I’ve seen pelicans do this brand of surfing. It’s also a way to expand awareness of the environment and wildlife. For years, brown pelicans were on the endangered species list.”

“Dawn Patrol” is located at 1391 S. Coast Highway

Unfortunately, the brown pelican was almost driven to extinction by pesticides, including DDT. However, today their survival is a shining example of the success of the Endangered Species Act. In 1972, the EPA issued a cancellation order for DDT based on its adverse environmental effects, such as those to wildlife. In 2009, brown pelicans were finally removed from the spot they had occupied on the list since the act’s inception in 1970.

Laguna Beach also played an important role in their favorable outcome.

“The city was designated a bird sanctuary in 1973,” Parlette said. “This sculpture brings attention to birds and art. Hopefully, Dawn Patrol will serve as a means to increase awareness and to inspire people,” Parlette said.

That was the intention behind his other public art pieces – The Strand of Life and Tide Pool Kraken, to name a few. In 2021, when creating his temporary art installation Shark Migration at City Hall, Parlette hoped to draw attention to the plight of these creatures who have been demonized and whose presence along our coastline has become rare. This installation gave viewers the opportunity to stand with the life-sized sharks and appreciate their scale and beauty.

Gliding along waves

In designing Dawn Patrol, Parlette – who works with wood, metal and stone – tasked himself to create a sculpture that measures 25 feet across, a foot longer than his studio space. “This concept, and the huge space it was to occupy, tell that story of this amazing bird and how they surf, but it was tricky,” he said. “The wave is titanium, it’s light which worked well because of the curvature and interactive nature. I’ve worked with it for a long time but in smaller pieces. It never tarnishes and is impervious to elements and weather. The color variations come from different degrees of heat which give it an iridescent quality like the morning light on the water. It also looks different as the light changes during the day.”

The pelicans’ bodies are made of redwood and the wings, head and feet are bronze. “The redwood isn’t weather resistant, but the bodies are 99% shaded by the bronze wings. I like the softness of the wood and its versatility,” Parlette said. “I was able to use the best qualities of all the materials.”

The pelicans’ bodies are made of redwood and the wings, head and feet are bronze

Parlette gives ample credit to his staff and apprentices for completing the project. “There were a million steps along the way. To have impact, it couldn’t be done on a small scale. Pushing the boundaries in the way the pelicans interact with the wave, we faced many hurdles and challenges. It was a team effort.”

As described on the Dornin Group website, “Dawn Patrol is a wonder of engineering, the birds’ bronze wings gracefully soar past the curling titanium wave.”

It took a year for the project to come to fruition. “It was really gutsy of the Dornin Group to invest in this,” Parlette continued. “I’d never worked with a piece of titanium of this size. It was uncharted territory – both in creating the wave and the candilevering of the pelicans. With sculpture there is a lot of engineering and problem solving. It also took knowledge of the birds themselves. ‘How do they act when their feet are tucked in or when they drop their feet down?’”

In flight

If anyone knows the answers to questions about wildlife behaviors, it’s Parlette, whose passion for the sea and animals started early. Born in Laguna, Parlette moved to San Diego when he was 4. However, he returned often to Laguna where his grandparents still lived and spent a lot of time exploring the nearby hills and ocean.

Inspired by the fish, birds and plants he saw, he began sculpting at a young age. After graduating from high school, Parlette got a job as a Laguna Beach lifeguard while attending Orange Coast College, eventually transferring to UCLA. Graduating with a degree in anthropology, he was recruited to work as a commercial diver before being hired as a career ocean lifeguard. During vacations and between jobs, Parlette operated underwater cameras in exotic seas for the award-winning TV series Inside Sportfishing and adventured into remote areas of the world.

Click on photo for a larger image

Parlette is inspired by the natural world and seeks to raise awareness about it through his original, one-of-a-kind creations

Parlette first exhibited his artwork at the Festival of the Arts in 2008. “I was always doing art, but the business end began at the Festival of Arts. It started gaining momentum, and I was working on sculptures at night and on my days off. It evolved as it went,” he said.

He was successful enough to come back the next year and then every year since. And while working as a sculptor was becoming a full-time job, he still had a full-time job as a lifeguard. The two simultaneous careers were extremely challenging, but they became unsustainable when his son Brooks turned 2. “I just didn’t see him that much. I didn’t like that at all,” said Parlette in a 2019 interview with Stu News.

“Now I have flexibility, generally working on 15-20 projects at one time,” he said. “I chip away at all of them. If I hit a wall with one, I go on to another.”

According to Parlette, Brooks loves to spend time at the shop, and if Brooks has a free day, he wants to spend it there. No doubt Parlette’s younger son, Koa, who is only 9 months old, will want to spend time there as well when he’s older. For now, he stays home with his mother Gina.

Click on photo for a larger image

Parlette with Brooks

“Brooks was very psyched up for the installation of Dawn Patrol,” Parlette said. “He insisted on being down here. It started at 7:30 a.m. and we finished at 11:30 p.m. Brooks was here the whole time and ended up falling asleep in the bushes. He called it, ‘the best day ever.’

“A big part of doing art is engaging family and community,” said Parlette. “Art is a catalyst that brings people from all walks of life together.”

So when driving south on PCH, stop to take in this enchanting trio doing their own particular brand of surfing – pelican style.

For more information about Casey Parlette, go to www.caseyparlette.com.