LBCAC celebrates August with exciting events FP 072523

LBCAC celebrates August with exciting events

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to upcoming events as summer continues.

Session 4 | July 26 (part 2)

Essay Hell Workshops: Janine Robinson

(For college-bound students), Monday and Wednesday, 12-2 p.m. $300 pp (Max. 12)

This summer, writing coach Robinson will offer narrative writing workshops for both high school students and aspiring writers. The first will teach college-bound students how to power their college application essays with their real-life stories so they stand out from the crowd. The second will work with participants who want to discover their most compelling personal stories and express them using a variety of storytelling writing techniques. To register for Robinson’s workshops, (#1 and/or #2) click here.

Workshop #1: Ready to Escape Essay Hell?

College application essays can be critical in helping students get into their target schools – especially for the most sought-after colleges and universities. The pressure to write them can be unbearable. A former journalist and writing coach, Robinson believes anyone can craft personal essays that reveal who they are, what they care about and why it matters. Using her self-discovery framework and storytelling strategies, Janine teaches students how to tap their real-life stories to craft slice-of-life essays that set them apart from the competition.

Workshop #2: College Application Essays: A Crash Course in Narrative Writing

In this workshop, Robinson teaches how to write an effective college application essay (for the CommonApp, transfer, scholarship, UC and other admissions essays) and escape Essay Hell. Following her step-by-step writing process, students brainstorm compelling topics and craft them into slice-of-life essays using narrative writing techniques.

This last workshop is free to students who can’t afford the enrollment fee. Contact Janine Robinson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and ask how to qualify.

lbcac celebrates sugar man

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Searching for Sugar Man” - July 26

Wednesday, July 26, 7 p.m.

Searching for Sugar Man

Searching for Sugar Man is a documentary that won the 2012 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. It follows Sixto Rodriguez (more commonly known as simply Rodriguez), a Detroit Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter who was so good that he got a record contract while he was only a small-time pub singer. However, the two albums he recorded went nowhere, Rodriguez’s contract was dropped and it seemed his career was over.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays featuring Alfred Johnson

Beth’s Tuesdays is a monthly singer-songwriter’s showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

lbcac celebrates garrison

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of James Clay Garrison

James Clay Garrison performs during Art Walk on August 3

First Thursday Art Walk, August 3

A concert from 6-9 p.m. featuring James Clay Garrison

lbcac celebrates green

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Trevor Green

Trevor Green

Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.)

Trevor Green

Trevor Green returns home to Southern California for a very special performance. Spirited, deep and thought-provoking are just a few words to describe Green. His music is fresh and distinctly new yet woven with the spiritual fabric of our ancient common ancestors. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates rocky horror show

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Rocky Horror Show - August 9

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6:20 p.m.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

lbcac celebrates henderson

Courtesy of Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson - August 18

Friday Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m.

Eric Henderson with Richard Bredice on guitar, Frank Cotinola on percussion

He’s back and joining forces for an immersive and extraordinary Contemporary Classical experience. Eric Henderson, Laguna’s own world-renowned Concert Guitarist who trained privately with Andrés Segovia as a young guitar virtuoso, will be performing original compositions and classic rock gems. Henderson will be joined for this intimate and rare performance by guitar virtuoso Richard Bredice, and veteran session and concert performer Frank Cotinola from The Missiles of October.

For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates tambourine man

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of tambourineman.com

Tambourine Man Band

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8-10 p.m.

A tribute to Bob Dylan, Tambourine Man Band consists of musicians with a pedigree ideal for performing the complex, unique music of Bob Dylan, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature. The TMB respectfully recreates the message Dylan sought to deliver. For tickets, click here.

lbca celebrates salty suites

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of saltysuites.com

Salty Suites

Saturday, Aug. 26, 8-10 p.m.

Salty Suites Concert

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instruments, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform. They sing original and traditional music of the world, bluegrass, depression and old country, swing and roots with a current edge.

For tickets, click here.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

